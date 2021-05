Dave Bronson accepted his victory on Friday night, telling Anchorage it is time to pull together and get to work:. “Tonight’s numbers solidify our lead in this race. I am extremely humbled by the people of Anchorage and their decision to elect me as Mayor. This was a hard fought battle, and I know that there are some in Anchorage who did not vote for me. As Mayor I will work to bring this city back together so we can make Anchorage more vibrant than ever. I want to thank my supporters. From the beginning, this campaign was a voice for the people. We had hundreds of volunteers who wanted to see this city go in a new direction, and now I can confidently tell them we are headed that way!” he wrote.