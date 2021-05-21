GASD sues Straban Township; candidates for board election announced
As the slate of candidates for the fall election became clear after Tuesday’s primary, the Gettysburg Area School Board made appointments to its current board. Running in the fall election on Nov. 2 will be Jeremy Davis, Kenny Hassinger, Ryan J Morris, Jimmy Phelps, John Ramirez, Michelle Smyers, and Carrie Adams Soliday. Voters will get an opportunity to vote for four candidates out of the six and the four with the most votes will join the board.gettysburgconnection.org