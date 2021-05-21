newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gettysburg, PA

GASD sues Straban Township; candidates for board election announced

By Charles Stangor
Posted by 
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As the slate of candidates for the fall election became clear after Tuesday’s primary, the Gettysburg Area School Board made appointments to its current board. Running in the fall election on Nov. 2 will be Jeremy Davis, Kenny Hassinger, Ryan J Morris, Jimmy Phelps, John Ramirez, Michelle Smyers, and Carrie Adams Soliday. Voters will get an opportunity to vote for four candidates out of the six and the four with the most votes will join the board.

gettysburgconnection.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
667
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Gettysburg, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Board Members#Assistant Secretary#Gasd#Board Treasurer#Assistant Board Secretary#Voting#Incumbents#Voters#Appointments#Legal Proceedings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Gettysburg, PAPosted by
Gettysburg Connection

Straban “astonished” about GASD suit

In a press release issued this week Straban Township said it had not expected to be sued by the Gettysburg Area School District. “I’m astonished,” said Tony Sanders, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “We’ve been working with the district’s solicitor for months in good faith and then this suit comes out of the blue.”
ElectionsPosted by
Gettysburg Connection

Rita Frealing Gets to Work on Mayoral Campaign

After winning the Democratic primary over Chad Alan Carr and Kiersten Demps on Tuesday, Rita Frealing is basing her mayoral campaign on the issues of community safety, collaboration, and consensus. “I’m ready to work,” said Frealing in a phone call yesterday. “Everyone will have a voice.”. Frealing said the two...
Pennsylvania StateBradford Era

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Pennsylvania's spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. Voters also must...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.s’ top two Republicans announce plans for lobbying reform, but is it enough?

A new package of bills could tighten the guidelines for Pennsylvania lobbyists. Though it’s a step toward reform, advocates say they need more details. In a statement released Monday, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, unveiled plans to draft legislation and build on the state’s existing Lobbyist Disclosure […] The post Pa.s’ top two Republicans announce plans for lobbying reform, but is it enough? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

What you need to know before Pennsylvania’s primary election

PITTSBURGH — The next election in Pennsylvania is the 2021 primary election on May 18. Here is a guide to help ensure everything goes smoothly when you cast your ballot. When you vote in a primary election, you are choosing candidate(s) you want to see on the general election ballot in November. The candidate(s) who get the highest number of votes in the primary go on to run in the general election for each political party.
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

State's largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The president of Pennsylvania's largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a "top priority" now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children...
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

Board manages library system

Did you know Adams County Library System is governed by a board of trustees. The board manages the property and business affairs and supports the mission and purpose of the library system. The board holds a meeting each month with the annual organizational meeting being held each April. On Thursday,...
EducationPosted by
Gettysburg Connection

Bermudian Drafts a Preliminary 2021-22 Budget

The Bermudian Springs school board approved its tentative 2021-22 budget during its meeting on Tuesday evening. The approved budget included $33,177,119 in expenses and $31,241,993 in revenue. A tentative real estate tax rate of 4.1 percent or 12.9766 mills was included. The tax rates approved Monday cannot go up from...
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

Borough, Main Street may team up to hire grant consultant

With the potential of big grants on the horizon, the Borough of Gettysburg and Main Street Gettysburg may team up to hire a firm to navigate the complex federal application process. “We can see the stars aligning” for significant federal infrastructure funding, Borough Manager Charles Gable told the borough council...
Adams County, PAPosted by
Gettysburg Connection

Childcare and Community Health Services Proposed for the $3.4 Million Adaptive Reuse Project

The Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA) is partnering with the Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) on a community and economic development project—being called the Northern Adams Childcare and Community Health Project—that aims to repurpose the district’s former middle school. The project was sparked by Dr. Shane Hotchkiss, BSSD Superintendent,...
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

Federal funds sought for Gettysburg Station project

A request for federal funding has been filed, but the future of vacant land adjoining Gettysburg’s municipal parking garage remains undetermined. U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-13, submitted a request for $900,000 to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee for consideration “as a first step” toward development of a fiscal year 2022 appropriations bill, according to the House website. The committee invited representatives to request money for projects in their districts.
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

Adams Economic Alliance, Bermudian Springs School District collaborate to rehabilitate former middle school

The Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA) is partnering with the Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) on a community and economic development project—being called the Northern Adams Childcare and Community Health Project—that aims to repurpose the district’s former middle school. The project was sparked by Dr. Shane Hotchkiss, BSSD Superintendent,...