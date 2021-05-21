newsbreak-logo
Naperville, IL

This Week in Naperville

By Michelle Mullins
Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSweet Pickins Market: Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., will host the Sweet Pickins Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 23. Vintage, antique, handmade, up-cycled and refinished items and collectibles, furniture, jewelry and more will be sold. Entry fee is $5 for adults, free for children 12 and younger. For more information, go to www.napersettlement.org.

