newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iberville Parish, LA

Live Video from Bayou Sorrel Dam Failure

By JayCee
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A dam has failed at Bayou Sorrel in Iberville Parish, and the Cajun Navy is broadcasting rescue efforts live as a mandatory evacuation order is in place for the area. At the time of this post, volunteers were on-site, forming a human chain to move sandbags into place to try to alleviate the flooding.

999ktdy.com
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Plaquemine, LA
Iberville Parish, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
County
Iberville Parish, LA
Iberville Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#J R#Emergency Evacuation#Accident#Louisiana Flooding#Storms#The Cajun Navy#Wbrz#Carl#Red Cross#Facebook The Council#Bayou Pigeon#Bayou Sorrel#Crews#Sandbags#Cement Barricades#Volunteers#Live Video#Broadcasting#Rescue Efforts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Iberville Parish, LAtribuneledgernews.com

Evacuation order issued after high waters breach Iberville Parish AquaDam at Bayou Sorrel

May 21—Louis "Pete" Kelley was sitting in his chair outside his home near Bayou Sorrel Friday morning when he heard a loud pop followed by gushing water. It was the portable dam the parish set up in his yard earlier this week to hold back the rising waters of the Intracoastal Waterway after a weeklong bout of rainy weather that dumped several inches of rain across the region.
Louisiana StateAZFamily

VIDEO: Torrents tear through a Louisiana highway after dam fails

(Meredith/CNN) -- Hundreds of people near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, had to be evacuated after an aquadam failed. According to WAFB, the evacuation order was issued to Iberville Parish, which is located roughly 30 minutes south of Baton Rouge. In the video, water can be seen flooding a highway near where the failure occurred.
Louisiana StateThe Weather Channel

Evacuations Lifted In Louisiana Dam Failure

Hundreds of homes in Iberville Parish were under the evacuation order. A flood barrier called an AquaDam failed. Much of Louisiana has been battered by heavy rainfall this week. Hundreds of people ordered to evacuate from a rural community in southern Louisiana after a flood barrier known as an AquaDam...
Conroe, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE-LAKE CONROE DOUBLE DROWNING

Just before 6pm, a call came into 911 in reference to drowning on Lake Conroe near Ayers Island. According to new information from Precinct 1 Constables Office, a boat was rented by five people from a local livery. The boat was out near Ayers Island, life vests had been provided but were not worn. With music and dancing on the boat, a female fell overboard and became distressed. Her boyfriend then jumped in after her and he too became distressed. A third person then jumped in and also became distressed. A close-by boat saw the third person in the water and threw him a life ring and pulled him on board. The male and female had already gone under. When the call came in a GPS location was noted and when rescuers arrived that was where they marked the starting point. However, after talking to witnesses it seems the call was delayed by fifteen to forty-five minutes. During this time the boat was drifting so the search area had to be increased substantially. Officials also learned none of the five on the boat could swim. Crews from Precinct 1 Lake Patrol, Conroe FIre, North Montgomery County Fire, and the Game Warden searched until 10 pm. The search will continue in the morning. The area around Ayers Island will be closed off to boaters. Also, officials are asking to please wear life vests and if you are involved in an incident call 911 immediately and drop anchor where you are.
Environmentcrowleytoday.com

LDWF: In wake of flooding, beware of displaced wildlife

In the aftermath of heavy rains that have hit south Louisiana this week, wildlife species will seek higher ground and be displaced into a habitat with which they may not be familiar. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) urges the public to be especially cognizant of wildlife forced into populated areas by floodwater from the storm.
Alabama StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Couple finds package washed up on Mississippi beach similar to packages of cocaines found in Alabama

A couple walking along a Mississippi beach discovered a package washed up on the beach similar to the packages of cocaine recently found washed up on Alabama beaches. WLOX News in Biloxi reports that Danny Truett and Brenda Knowles discovered the package Friday afternoon on the Pass Christian beach near the harbor. The package, wrapped up in tape, had similar markings to the packages found in Alabama.
myfoxzone.com

The Coast Guard urges boaters to be prepared and safe on the water

NORFOLK, Va. — The weather is heating up, providing good conditions to get out on the water. The U.S. Coast Guard is seeing more people on the water and wants to remind boaters of ways to keep safe. The number one tip from the Coast Guard is to wear your...
Maryland StateWTOP

Dog rescued from Maryland dam after getting stuck in tunnel system

The Baltimore County Fire Department rescued a dog stuck in a dam after traveling through a tunnel system, according to fire officials. Around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, the Providence Volunteer Fire Company of Towson, the Baltimore Fire Department and the Baltimore Environmental Police were called to an animal rescue at the Loch Raven Dam, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
AccidentsVillages Daily Sun

Public safety: Water rescue

Villages Public Safety Department firefighters are accustomed to dealing with people in distress from fire, smoke and car crashes. But as events showed last week, they can also hit the water, if necessary. On May 9, a kayaker on a small lake in the Village Santo Domingo fell out of...
Whiteside County, ILaroundptown.com

River Search Continues

The search for a missing Prophetstown man who fell into the Rock River on Monday afternoon resumed on Tuesday morning. The man was reported missing around 5:00 PM Monday when tracks from a riding lawn mower were discovered on the river bank behind his home leading into the river. The home sits about forty feet above the river with a very steep bank.
Jamestown, VAwydaily.com

Jamestown-Scotland Ferry crew want less rescue missions

JAMES CITY COUNTY — As the country reopens, beaches are expected to be more packed this Memorial Day weekend. With an anticipated increase in the number of guests visiting local beaches, the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry crew is emphasizing the importance of water and safety. In June 2019, the Jamestown-Scotland ferry crew...
Bourbon, MOKMOV

Bourbon teen drowns while swimming in Meramec River

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A teenager from Bourbon, Missouri drowned while swimming in the Meramec River Sunday night. William Bergner Jr. was attempting to swim across the Meramec River near the campground boat access when he got exhausted and went under the water’s surface around 6:30 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital later in the evening.