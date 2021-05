The DuPage and Will County Health Departments could start vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 against COVID-19 soon. Yesterday the FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine for that age group. The health departments are now waiting for approval from the CDC, who could make a decision tomorrow. The Will County Health Department said if the CDC gives the go ahead, it could begin vaccinations as soon as Thursday, while DuPage County Health Department anticipates opening vaccinations on Monday, May 17.