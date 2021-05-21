How One Broadway Stylist Found Light in the Darkness of the Pandemic
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit New York City, like most members of the theatre industry, Greg Dassonville saw his life come to a standstill. The Broadway stylist had been hard at work making a name for himself since founding his business DassonVogue in 2018, styling theatre talent for red carpets, editorial shoots, and more, but suddenly his trajectory came to a halt just ahead of a wave of the Broadway's spring openings. A season that is typically marked by energetic frenzy and excitement was instead defined by confusion and loss.