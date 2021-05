A 14-year-old boy in Florida made a Snapchat post about the 13-year-old girl he is accused of killing. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced in a public statement that Aiden Fucci was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Fucci is accused of fatally stabbing Tristyn Bailey, a seventh-grade cheerleader who reportedly went to the same school and grew up in the same neighborhood as him. Bailey’s cause of death, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Tuesday afternoon statement, was “sharp force trauma by stabbing.”