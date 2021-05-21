newsbreak-logo
Credit Rich offers millennials, marginalized communities more credit tools

By Vaidik Trivedi
paymentsdive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCredit Rich, a savings and bill payments app, partnered last month with Experian, a major credit reporting agency, to aid people sometimes marginalized by the financial system to optimize their credit scores, and, generally, to build a more financially inclusive society, Angel Rich, CEO of Credit Rich parent WealthyLife, told Payments Dive. The service is aimed at women; millennials with high student debts; and people of color that lack financial services and literacy.

