Church donation helping to feed those in dire need in southwest Colombia

In the late summer of 2019, Terry McDonald shared with his wife, Diana, that he felt a strong urging from God to provide food to families and senior citizens who might be pressed to meet the obligations of high utility, housing and food costs. Terry and Diana, joined by their son, Jeff, took a step of faith by finding an economical source for canned goods, then driving 80 miles using personal funds to make the purchase. Fliers placed in public areas and Facebook were utilized to spread the word that on the third Saturday of October the doors of what is now known as Sharing is Caring Pantry would be open. From the beginning, this food was available to anyone, no questions asked as to their eligibility. About 20 persons came and received their choices from the selection of canned milk, fruit, vegetables, and some meat products. Bibles were displayed and were gladly received by several. Through conversation and prayer with those present, the McDonalds realized there was a dire need in our area.