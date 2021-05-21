newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Church donation helping to feed those in dire need in southwest Colombia

Church News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA barrage of ongoing challenges — food and water shortages, civil unrest, the COVID-19 pandemic — is exacting a heavy toll across several remote communities in southwestern Colombia. But local priesthood and Relief Society leaders in the area say the Lord knows His people, and He is lifting their temporal...

www.thechurchnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Caracas#Carlos Alberto#Charity#Church Leaders#Humanitarian Relief#Family Support#Remote Communities#Dire#His Church#The Church News#Colombia Newsroom#Saints#Popayan Colombia District#Southwestern Colombia#Western Colombia#Donation#Relief Society Leaders#Spiritual Support#Water Shortages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Charities
Related
Religionhprweb.com

What Direction Does the Church Give to Homilists?

Every Catholic has an opinion about how homilies ought to be preached. And while such personal observations and insights can be helpful, they do not provide a solid foundation upon which to build a sound understanding of what the substance and style of homilies ought to be. The Church’s law...
Charitieswxxv25.com

Central Bible Church offering free clothes for those in need

The Central Bible Church is reopening their Clothesline for those in need. The Clothesline provides clothes to everyone and even carries professional attire. They hope they can help those needing clothes for job interviews and they even have jewelry and accessories. The Clothesline was first opened eight years ago, but...
Charitiesstarheraldnews.com

Donation to Yadkin Church

Modern Woodmen of America representative Jacob Callahan presents a $1,500 matching fund check to Pamela Davis Carr on behalf of the Yadkin Church Restoration Project. To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/
New Orleans, LAplaqueminesgazette.com

Church members feed the needy

Recently, Belle Chasse United Methodist Church partnered with St. Mark United Methodist Church in New Orleans to feed needy and homeless people in our area. BCUMC volunteers got 150 sandwiches including chips, fruit, and desserts and packaged them to be delivered to St. Marks for them to deliver to needy people. Our workers were Bonnie Ames, Martha Smith, Joyce McKenzie, James Branton, Mac McDaniels, Mario and Jessica Rivera, Walter Sisung, Donald and Belinda Hazel, and Blaine Braddock with her daughters, Jillian and Vivian. Our pastor is Colleen Bookter. It was a great success and thanks to all who participated in this mission work.
CharitiesTimes News

Sittler helps those in need

I would like to share an amazing experience that blessed my family in many ways, the month of March 2021 I faced a tragedy. I lost my home due to an electrical fire. This was very hard for me and my family not knowing what to do next, but I was able to find beautiful people and their organizations to help all those in need. The charity Feed the Family in Need hosted by Kerry Sittler.
Houston, TXchurchofjesuschrist.org

Church Donation Helping to Feed Refugees Settling in Houston

This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. Latter-day Saints in Houston and neighboring communities have become adept at looking out for those in need. Hurricanes, floods and extreme weather have tormented Southeast Texas in recent years — and each time, Church members responded.
CharitiesGamespot

Help Palestinian Civilians In Need By Donating To Charity

As you may have seen in the news, Palestinian civilians are currently being subjected to great suffering. Significant numbers have been injured or killed in the West Bank, Gaza, and Jerusalem after being bombarded by Israeli forces. Areas are now without electricity and water, making the lives of the already helpless and wounded people much more difficult.
Charitieswaynecountynews.net

Sharing is Caring Pantry in Clifton Offers Help to Those in Need

In the late summer of 2019, Terry McDonald shared with his wife, Diana, that he felt a strong urging from God to provide food to families and senior citizens who might be pressed to meet the obligations of high utility, housing and food costs. Terry and Diana, joined by their son, Jeff, took a step of faith by finding an economical source for canned goods, then driving 80 miles using personal funds to make the purchase. Fliers placed in public areas and Facebook were utilized to spread the word that on the third Saturday of October the doors of what is now known as Sharing is Caring Pantry would be open. From the beginning, this food was available to anyone, no questions asked as to their eligibility. About 20 persons came and received their choices from the selection of canned milk, fruit, vegetables, and some meat products. Bibles were displayed and were gladly received by several. Through conversation and prayer with those present, the McDonalds realized there was a dire need in our area.
Charitiesarise.tv

Aid Workers in South Sudan ‘Under Threat’

International observers, who are in South Sudan to monitor the implementation of the peace deal, have expressed concerns that widespread violence in the country threatens the “safety and security” of aid workers. Last week, a Ugandan aid worker was killed when unknown gunmen fired at a clearly marked humanitarian vehicle....
Prince William County, VApwcs.edu

Community partners help to feed the community

The economic impact of Covid has left members of the community without many of the necessities needed to care for and feed their families. Vineeth Lagouit, assistant principal at Featherstone Elementary School, requested Unity Church’s assistance to help families in the school community in need of groceries. The Unity Church congregation rallied together and donated food to all those families.
Hammond, LAHammond Daily Star

Blood donations urgently needed

The Blood Center is at a critical point and needs donations immediately. "It's the worst it's been probably ever," said spokesperson Debbie Ainsworth on Thursday afternoon. "We are just one trauma away from disaster." The following drives are scheduled:. Friday. Hammond Branch Library, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Donors get...
Advocacycbslocal.com

Harlem Couple Helps Feed Neighbors

While many pandemic restrictions are being lifted this month, problems caused by the health crisis still linger -- including food insecurity in many of our neighborhoods. But one Harlem couple has found a way to keep their community fed and feeling the love.
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Vaccinated faithful throng Jerusalem church for Holy Fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Christian worshippers made use of Israel’s easing of coronavirus restrictions Saturday, packing a Jerusalem church revered as the site of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection for an ancient fire ceremony a day before Orthodox Easter. The faithful gathered at The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, waiting...
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Donations to help Habitat ReStore

NEWBURYPORT — The Recycling Center at 23 Colby Farm Lane will accept construction materials and “hard” furniture for donation to Habitat ReStore on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The furniture should not be soft or upholstered. All residents should wear masks or they will not be allowed to drop...
CharitiesArgus Observer Online

Church donates over $4 Million to help bring oxygen and COVID-19 relief to India

Together with other countries and organizations coming forth to help India overcome its current COVID-19 wave, the Indian Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has joined hands with several of its global humanitarian partners and local governments to provide pandemic relief to the country. Oxygen concentrators,...
Salt Lake City, UTchurchofjesuschrist.org

Sudanese Government Leaders Visit Church Headquarters

A delegation of government leaders from the Republic of the Sudan was in Salt Lake City, Utah, this week to meet with senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Downloadable B-roll & SOTs. “Our impression of this state is that it is a community that has...