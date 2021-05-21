newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Premier League: Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester bosses preview final day

By BBC
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says securing a top-four finish in the Premier League on Sunday will take some of the pressure off the Champions League final against Manchester City. They play City in Porto on 29 May and Tuchel hopes to have secured Champions League football next term before then.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Leicester#The Champions League#Manchester City#Porto#Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Final-day drama nothing new for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp insists the nature of his managerial career means he is well accustomed to the stress of the final day of the season. Liverpool head into Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace in front of 10,000 fans at Anfield knowing an eighth victory in their last 10 matches would guarantee them Champions League football next season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Liverpool Fans Slam Gini Wijnaldum For Reaction To Alisson’s Amazing Winner

Liverpool fans are still reeling from Alisson's last-minute heroics against West Brom, but midfielder Gini Wijnaldum seemed to take it all calmly in his stride on the pitch. The Reds' Premier League match, a vital one in their fight for a top-four spot, looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Until Alisson came up for a 94th-minute header and rose to thump it past Sam Johnstone into the net.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Report: Spurs make Matthias Ginter bid; Liverpool also keen

Tottenham Hotspur have made a bid for Matthias Ginter, while Sport Bild has claimed that Liverpool are also interested in the centre-back. It would be no surprise to see both Spurs and the Reds strengthen their options at the heart of the defence in the coming months. Football London recently...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel tells his players to keep top four hopes in their own hands ahead of visit from Leicester after Alisson's wonder goal at West Brom 'makes things interesting' with Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel has told his Chelsea players to 'rely on themselves' to secure a top-four spot and confirm Champions League football next season after Alisson's dramatic late winner saw Liverpool keep up the pressure on his side. The Reds goalkeeper raced up for a corner and nodded in superbly to...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

MARTIN SAMUEL: We will be denied magic moments like Liverpool keeper Alisson’s last-minute winner if the elite ever get their way... what more is there if the jeopardy of qualification for Europe goes?

Jurgen Klopp had re-watched the footage 10 times before he even got in front of the cameras on Sunday. You are destined to see it many times more. Alisson, 95th minute, for Liverpool at West Bromwich. No matter the triumphs of this season, his is the image that will endure. The perfection of the execution, the celebrations, the emotion he could not contain.
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Thiago continues to improve for Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara continues to improve for Liverpool despite enduring a difficult first season on English shores. The 30-year-old midfielder signed from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last summer, arriving at Anfield after picking up seven consecutive league titles during his time in Germany. However, coronavirus and a serious knee injury hampered...
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

FPL Gameweek 37 – Captain Picks

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. A disappointing gameweek for last week’s article saw only Mo Salah (£12.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) secure attacking returns as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) blanked against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Utd, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) remains on the Man City treatment table. Needless to say, Pep is unlikely to risk the Belgian ahead with the Champions League final looming if he is not completely free of injury. Speaking of Pep, how any FPL manager is meant to navigate City assets at this point of the season is beyond any rationale. For those thinking of Man City players for the next two gameweeks, please refer to the handy thread below discussing how Pep may rotate ahead of the Champions League final. For this article, all players from Man City have joined Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), who FYI is an excellent captain option this gameweek, on the article blacklist.
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpool’s match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the progress of his team’s top-four rival in the Premier League by refreshing a webpage on his mobile phone. Imagine Tuchel’s happiness,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Burnley are letting in supporters for FREE for their final home game of the season against Liverpool, but Tottenham's tickets will cost a huge £60... so, with fans finally back, how much are YOUR team charging?

It's the moment we've all been waiting for - Premier League supporters finally returning, albeit in limited numbers, to cheer their teams on as this crazy season draws to a close. Of course, the crux for some has always been being able to afford to travel to fixtures and then...
Premier League90min.com

The Liverpool lineup that should start against Burnley

Just two games stand between Liverpool and returning to the Champions League next season. After the season they've had, that would be some feat. Alisson's wonderfully dramatic late header against West Brom means their fate is in their own hands heading into their penultimate matches and with Chelsea set to face Leicester during the week, one of the two teams above them is guaranteed to drop points.