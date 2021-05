Look for announcements of activities and programs sponsored by the Amador Branch of AAUW as we emerge from this past year. First will be a virtual author event featuring local author Sere Halverson who wrote The Underside of Joy and All the Winters After. The program will be offered via Zoom on May 26 at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public and if you are interested in participating, email Stephanie Young at stephanieyoung856@gmail.com . You will be sent a link a few days before the program.