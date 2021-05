There’s typically a fierce divide in the coffee vs. tea debate with most not daring to cross over to the other side. I fall on the tea side of things and hold no judgement to those devoted to coffee. You do you. But there’s something about tea and how it can help you pause life for a few minutes so you can enjoy a cup. Whether it’s calming your nerves before the start of a workday or winding you down at night as you get ready for bed, and everything in between, partaking in a cup of hot tea is something easy you can do for yourself. For the tea drinkers, and those looking to join the team, let’s dive in a little and check out 10 tea essentials to help up your daily tea drinking game.