Daniela Ramos

Amazing Cave Hotels In The World

Daniela Ramos
 2 days ago

Looking to spice up your travel routine with unique and unusual lodging? Following is a list of the 5 most incredible cave hotels. If you are eager to hide from the world while enjoying some of the world’s most incredible vistas, check out these unusual options.

Xiaoyi Huang/Unsplash

Gamirasu Cave Hotel, Cappadocia, Turkey

Gamirasu Cave Hotel in Cappadocia, Turkey is home to 35 restored cave rooms that are literally carved out of the rock surface. This striking hotel used to be a monastic retreat in the Byzantine era, together with its 11th century Byzantine Orthodox church.

Other amenities in this contemporary abode include an organic-only restaurant, a swimming pool, and heated floors. Overlooking the Cappadocia, this hotel is a haven with very impressive vistas.

The Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve, South Africa

The Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve in South Africa is nestled deep in nature. So, whether relaxing in the Open Air Massage Area or resting in a day-bed in the Sky Suite Open Air Room, guests enjoy wilderness combined with spectacular scenery and the tranquility that this region has to offer.

The reserve also offers excursions and various activities such as Rock Art Tours, guided nature drives, hiking trails, and stargazing at their mini observatory.

Caves Beach Resort, Egypt

The Caves Beach Resort in Egypt is reminiscent of a Flintstones cartoon! The prehistoric décor of the 383 rooms consists of really cool cave-style interiors, wood furnishings, exposed stone walls, and even animal-print bed linens!

The hotel also features a tennis court, swimming pool, gym, mini football pitch, water sports center, two restaurants, and six bars that are named after the characters from the Flintstones cartoons.

Iconic Santorini, Greece

Iconic Santorini is located in the beautiful village of Imerovigli in Greece. This heavenly hotel offers an infinity pool with a fantastic view of the volcano and the caldera wall.

The whole resort is carved right out of Santorini's volcanic caldera wall, which makes it seem as if rooms, patios, and terraces were rolling down the cliffside.

Grand Canyon Caverns Suite, USA

Grand Canyon Caverns Suite in Peach Springs, Arizona, has plenty of rooms above ground, but its most interesting one is the Underground Cave Suite, which is one of the oldest, largest, deepest, darkest, and quietest cave lodging in the world. 220 feet below ground, its walls are over 65 million years old. It is so deep that there’s no natural light inside!

Highly recommended for those looking for some very quirky and adventurous peace and quiet. Because it is so dry, due to the limestone that gets rid of moisture, no critters can be found, and this includes bats and mice.

Price varies depending on the season, so it is a good idea to keep an eye on their site.

The journey has been full of highs and lows of all sorts – of grand adventures, heartbreak, self-discovery, screw ups, and lonely roads. I wouldn’t change any of it. While I’m no longer traveling full-time anymore and I am now based in the wonderland that is Mexico City, you’re more likely to find me in some far-off place than at home. I’m a firm believer in the law of attraction, and I hope my stories inspire you to take the leap and follow your dreams!

