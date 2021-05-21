Hawks need to make Julius Randle 'cry uncle'

Julius Randle notched his sixth triple-double of the season to lead the Knicks past the Hornets in overtime, with their eyes still set on the fourth seed. The New York Knicks (40-31) beat the Charlotte Hornets (33-38) by a final score of 118-109. Julius Randle finished with his sixth triple-double of the season: 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists, while Reggie Bullock backed him up with 17 points and six rebounds for New York. For the Hornets, Devonte’ Graham finished with 25 points off the bench while Miles Bridges had a team-high 30 points and four assists. With the victory, the Knicks remain alive for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.