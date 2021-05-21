Hawks need to make Julius Randle 'cry uncle'
Senior NBA.com writer, Steve Aschburner, joined the Midday Show on Friday to break down what the Hawks need to do in order to win their first round series against the Knicks.www.audacy.com
Senior NBA.com writer, Steve Aschburner, joined the Midday Show on Friday to break down what the Hawks need to do in order to win their first round series against the Knicks.www.audacy.com
All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.https://www.audacy.com/929thegame