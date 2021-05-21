Pennsylvanians Vote to Curb Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 Emergency Powers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting…David Kennedy, President of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, issued a statement Monday saying Governor Wolf insulted his officers in a letter to all state employees regarding Juneteenth. Wolf’s letter started as an official statement designating Friday, June 18th as a special holiday for state employees. Wolf signed legislation in 2019 making June 19th, known as Juneteenth, an official annual observance in Pennsylvania. He then went on to state “Juneteenth is a celebration of the progress we have made as a nation towards equality and justice for all. Sadly, the continued death of African Americans at the hands of police and rise in violent attacks against Asian Americans are painful reminders that racism and intolerance are still with us today. This Juneteenth we have an opportunity to unite against injustice and create lasting change that will make Pennsylvania and our nation a better place for everyone.”