As previously announced, the ban on in-person work will end Monday, May 24. Conference, wedding and event spaces, now heavily limited in how many people can be present in person, will increase to 50 percent of capacity starting June 1. Casinos, now limited to 30 percent capacity, will also increase to 50 percent. Any other indoor businesses now limited to less than 50 percent, like gyms and entertainment/sports venues, will go to 50 percent.