Crash in Bartow County involving an ejection

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Bartow; Carroll; Cherokee; Cobb; Douglas; Fulton; Haralson; Paulding; Polk The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Paulding County in northwestern Georgia Southwestern Cherokee County in north central Georgia Haralson County in northwestern Georgia Cobb County in north central Georgia Central Carroll County in northwestern Georgia Douglas County in north central Georgia Southwestern Fulton County in north central Georgia Eastern Polk County in northwestern Georgia Southern Bartow County in northwestern Georgia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 256 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Aragon to Abilene, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marietta, Douglasville, Carrollton, Canton, Cartersville, Dallas, Buchanan, Smyrna, Kennesaw, Woodstock, Acworth, Union City, Villa Rica, Powder Springs, Austell, Bremen, Temple, Rockmart, Euharlee and Hiram. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH