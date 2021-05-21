newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bartow County, GA

Crash in Bartow County involving an ejection

By Lauren Sennet
CBS 46
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBARTOW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- First responders are working a crash on Interstate-75 Northbound just before State Route 140 and Folsom Road Friday afternoon. CBS46 News has learned the crash involves an ejection. Drivers in the area may want to look for alternate routes. Stay with CBS46 News as updates...

www.cbs46.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bartow County, GA
Crime & Safety
Bartow County, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Bartow County, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
Bartow County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ejection#Traffic Accident#Folsom Road#Cbs46 News#Crash#Alternate Routes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Floyd County, GAsky21.com

Man Flees Deputies At Speeds of More Than 100 MPH With Child in Car

A man stands accused of fleeing from Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies at a high rate of speed – with a child in the back seat of his vehicle – over the weekend. According to jail records, 31 year old Ridge Donaldson of Rome was eventually taken into custody on Alford Road just over the Bartow County line Saturday evening. The report states that Donaldson’s vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 miles an hour. The child, who was in the back seat, was not wearing a seat belt.
Kingston, GAcoosavalleynews.com

Metro Drug Task Force Arrest Three in Raid

Three Bartow County residents, Brittney Shayanna Renfro, 37 of Kingston, Julianne Marlene Payne, 34 of Kingston, and Trent Barret Keane, 33 of Cartersville, were arrested this week following the execution of a search warrant at a home on Mulligan Court by the Rome Metro Drug Task Force. Task Force agents...
Rome, GAcoosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Leads Police on High Speed Chase with Child in Car

Ridge Remon Donaldson, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he led them on a high speed chase with a small child in his car. Police said Donaldson fled from them, reaching speeds of over 100 mph, with a child in his backseat who wasn’t buckled in.
Bartow County, GAcoosavalleynews.com

Bartow County Man Accused of Assault & Kidnapping

Bartow County deputies arrested a 34-year-old man accused of wrecking his SUV into his girlfriend’s SUV, kidnapping her four-year-old child, and leaving the scene. The girlfriend stated she and her three children left Gene Patrick Tomlinson’s home on Bells Ferry Road near White at around three a.m. on Sunday. She...
Bartow County, GAsky21.com

Man Charged With Assault and Kidnapping; Other Charges

Bartow County deputies arrested a 34-year-old Gene Patrick Tomlinson, accused of allegedly wrecking his SUV into his girlfriend’s SUV, kidnapping her four-year-old child, and leaving the scene. According to the report from WBHF Radio, The girlfriend stated she and her three children left Tomlinson’s home on Bells Ferry Road near...
Bartow County, GAcoosavalleynews.com

GBI called to Investigate Bartow COUNTY Officer Involved Shooting of 17 Year-Old

On Monday, May 10, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Isiah Gabriel Young, 17, was observed walking on Azalea Drive SE in Cartersville, GA. Young was being sought for outstanding arrest warrants stemming from an allegation that Young stole a motorcycle and assaulted a Bartow County Sheriff’s Deputy on May 9, 2021. Young also had outstanding warrants out of Cherokee County for Violation of Juvenile Probation. Deputies responded to the area and observed Young run into a wooded area behind a residence. Sheriff’s deputies utilized a K-9 unit to assist in tracking the location of Young. While fleeing from deputies, Young broke into the basement of a residence on Azalea Drive and physically attacked the homeowner who was armed with a firearm. The homeowner’s infant child was present in the home. Young stole the firearm from the homeowner and pointed the firearm at deputies that responded to the residence. A Bartow County Sheriff’s Deputy discharged his firearm, striking Young several times resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.
Cartersville, GAsky21.com

GBI Investigating Shooting of Teen

On Monday, May 10, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Isiah Gabriel Young, 17, was observed walking on Azalea Drive SE in Cartersville, GA. Young was being sought for outstanding arrest warrants stemming from an allegation that Young stole a motorcycle and assaulted a Bartow County Sheriff’s Deputy on May 9, 2021. Young also had outstanding warrants out of Cherokee County for Violation of Juvenile Probation. Deputies responded to the area and observed Young run into a wooded area behind a residence. Sheriff’s deputies utilized a K-9 unit to assist in tracking the location of Young. While fleeing from deputies, Young broke into the basement of a residence on Azalea Drive and physically attacked the homeowner who was armed with a firearm. The homeowner’s infant child was present in the home. Young stole the firearm from the homeowner and pointed the firearm at deputies that responded to the residence. A Bartow County Sheriff’s Deputy discharged his firearm, striking Young several times resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.
Bartow County, GAhometownheadlines.com

GBI: Agency investigating officer-involved shooting where 17-year-old pointed gun at deputies, one of whom then shot him several times (injuries not life-threatening).

On Monday, May 10, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Isiah Gabriel Young, 17, was observed walking on Azalea Drive SE in Cartersville. Young was being sought for outstanding arrest warrants stemming from an allegation that Young stole a motorcycle and assaulted a Bartow County Sheriff’s Deputy on May 9. Young also had outstanding warrants out of Cherokee County for Violation of Juvenile Probation.
Chattooga County, GAsky21.com

Colonial Pipeline Back Up

Good news….The Colonial Pipeline is back online after a cyber-attack caused it to be shut down earlier this week. The shutdown resulted in a rush on gas stations, driving pump prices upward. According to AAA, the state’s average is now at $2.95, up by 19-cents from Monday’s average of $2.76.
Clayton County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Friday night flagging on SR 3/US 19/N. Cobb Parkway for resurfacing

Georgia DOT contractors will flag traffic on SR 3/ US 19/ N. Cobb Parkway Friday night as resurfacing activities continue on the roadway from SR 5 Connector/Barrett Parkway in Clayton County to the Bartow County line, approximately 10 miles. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, flaggers will slow and direct traffic...
Bartow County, GAwbhfradio.org

COVID Cases Update (05/09)

As of 2:50 Sunday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 11,250 COVID-19 confirmed cases in Bartow County, seven more than yesterday. They also reported that Bartow County had 830 hospitalizations and 206 confirmed deaths. That is two more hospitalizations and one fewer death since yesterday. The public...
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Diving accident at Georgia scuba park claims life of local firefighter

WHITE, Ga. — Authorities say the body of a metro Atlanta firefighter was recovered on Saturday after an unknown incident at a popular area diving destination. Bartow County Fire Chief Dwayne Jamison said that his dive team was called out to assist in the search for the victim after he checked in, but never checked out at Kraken Springs near White, Georgia.
Bartow County, GACBS 46

Crash on I-75SB sends 6 people to the hospital

BARTOW COUNTY, GA. (CBS46) - Six people were taken to a hospital in Marietta following a crash on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred on Interstate-75 southbound at Highway 92 near the area of Bartow County, which blocked multiple lanes of traffic. Cherokee County Sheriff's Office assisted in the crash and...
Bartow County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Fulton, Haralson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Bartow; Carroll; Cherokee; Cobb; Douglas; Fulton; Haralson; Paulding; Polk The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Paulding County in northwestern Georgia Southwestern Cherokee County in north central Georgia Haralson County in northwestern Georgia Cobb County in north central Georgia Central Carroll County in northwestern Georgia Douglas County in north central Georgia Southwestern Fulton County in north central Georgia Eastern Polk County in northwestern Georgia Southern Bartow County in northwestern Georgia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 256 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Aragon to Abilene, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marietta, Douglasville, Carrollton, Canton, Cartersville, Dallas, Buchanan, Smyrna, Kennesaw, Woodstock, Acworth, Union City, Villa Rica, Powder Springs, Austell, Bremen, Temple, Rockmart, Euharlee and Hiram. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bartow County, GAwrganews.com

Fatal wreck in Bartow County

April 29, 2021–8:28 a.m. A Cartersville man is killed in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as 30-year old, Zachery Bennett. According to Georgia State Patrol reports, a gray Ford Focus driven by Bennett was traveling south on Highway 41 near Eagle Mountain Trail. For unknown reasons,...