ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE PETITION ADVERTISEMENT Vehicle Make: GMC Year: 2001 Model: Sierra Vehicle ID #: 2GTEC19T611210415 Vehicle License #: State: Present location of vehicle: 1911 Old Covington Rd Conyers, GA 30013 You are hereby notified that a petition was filed in the Magistrate Court of Rockdale County to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. Anyone with an ownership interest in this vehicle may file an answer to this petition on or before: 05/21/2021. Answer forms may be found in the Magistrate Court Clerk's office located at: 874 N Main St NW Conyers GA 30012 Forms may also be obtained online at www.georgia magistratecouncil.com. 915-35457, 5/12,19,2021.