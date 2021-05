I forget how wonderful it is to be this close to one of the nation's top tourist meccas, but that also reminds us how we must never take it for granted, either. My sister and I did not grow up with any of our first cousins. They're all out in New Mexico. And whenever they'd come to visit, Nashville would have to be on the agenda. And that was and IS always fine by me. But for THEM, well, they just couldn't get over how close we lived to Music City.