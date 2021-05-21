County United Way launches Season of Caring

NEWARK, NJ — Catherine Wilson, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Newark, announced May 12 the relaunch of “Newark Thrives!” — the “Out-of-School Time” network for the city of Newark — by opening the first “Accelerating Summer Learning Opportunities” grants application process for program providers within the Newark Thrives! network. The United We Thrive! relaunch campaign will focus on combating academic and summer learning loss by investing in accelerated summer learning opportunities for youth and implementing a quality improvement system that includes access to assessments and evaluations, capacity-building initiatives, and professional development for youth program providers.