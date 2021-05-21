Tribune shareholders approve hedge fund Alden's bid

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations. Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here. The Wall Street Journal The Wuhan Lab Leak Question: A Disused Chinese Mine Takes Center Stage — It isn’t the predominant hypothesis for Covid’s origins, yet prominent scientists are calling for a deeper probe and clearer answers from Beijing.China’s Hostage Foreign Policy — By The Editorial Board. To punish Canberra, Beijing puts an Australian writer on trial.China’s Next-Generation Tech Firms Hit Hard by Market’s Pullback — Stock in former darlings such as Meituan, Pinduoduo and Kuaishou has dropped by more than one-third from highs reached earlier this year.Chinese Surveillance-Gear Maker Hikvision Has Ties to Country’s Milita.