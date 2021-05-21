newsbreak-logo
Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland mother of 8 wins the special election seat that was vacated by the death of Rep. Mike Reese

By Melanie Gillespie, WPXI-TV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
There’s a new face representing the 59th Legislative District for the State House in Pennsylvania.

Leslie Rossi, a mother of eight children and a Westmoreland County native, was declared the winner of the special election filling the seat left vacant by Rep. Mike Reese, who died in January.

Rossi came onto the political scene in 2016 when she painted The Trump House in Youngstown, Westmoreland County.

“When you have the people and your family saying you are the right one, you have to do this. And the voters said that in the voter box so I’m ready to go,” Rossi said. “I never intended to do this but the people coming here, sharing their stories, telling me how politics affect their daily lives, what their needs are, that never stopped from the minute I opened the door here.

She will be sworn into office on January 7.

