Conway to replace Molloy as chancellor-provost of Rutgers-New Brunswick
Francine Conway will be chancellor-provost of Rutgers University-New Brunswick, President Jonathan Holloway announced May 21. Conway, the New Brunswick provost since November 2020, will assume the position on July 1, following approval Friday of the three-year appointment by the Rutgers board of governors. This new position combines elements of the chancellor’s portfolio with those of the provost’s to establish a clear focus on academic excellence for students and faculty.njbiz.com