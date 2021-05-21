newsbreak-logo
New Brunswick, NJ

Conway to replace Molloy as chancellor-provost of Rutgers-New Brunswick

By Linda Lindner
NJBIZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancine Conway will be chancellor-provost of Rutgers University-New Brunswick, President Jonathan Holloway announced May 21. Conway, the New Brunswick provost since November 2020, will assume the position on July 1, following approval Friday of the three-year appointment by the Rutgers board of governors. This new position combines elements of the chancellor’s portfolio with those of the provost’s to establish a clear focus on academic excellence for students and faculty.

