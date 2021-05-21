False Positive Tease: Broad City's Ilana Glazer's Evil Delivery Debuts
False Positive is a new horror film coming to Hulu on June 25th, starring Broad City's Ilana Glazer, Pierce Brosnan, and Justin Theroux. It will hold its debut before hitting the streaming service at the Tribeca Film Festival, and a new teaser for the film was dropped ahead of a more full-length trailer soon. This is an A24 film, so you can expect some weirdness. Sophia Bush and Gretchen Mol will also appear in the film, from director John Lee, he himself a veteran of directing Broad City and the creator of Wonder Showzen. Check out the False Positive teaser below.bleedingcool.com