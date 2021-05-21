HS baseball: Former Monsignor Farrell star proves yet again you can go home

A hot or cold month means very little No matter how the rest of 2021 turns out, we’ve probably already witnessed the core event of the season. The Kansas City Royals stormed out of the gate and, at the end of April, stood at 15-9 with the best record in the American League. But after getting their 16th win on May 1, it would be until May 14 until the Royals would pick up their 17th. The sandwich filling in between was a giant glob of a disgusting, Marmite-and-cheese 11-game losing streak. It shouldn’t really be surprising to anyone who plays attention to baseball that things often change quickly at the beginning of the season. A Major League Baseball season consists of 162 games and lasts six months of the year. It is, as I said during the first week of the season, a marathon. Let’s see what I wrote: This year is going to be different. How different they’ll be is a matter of opinion, but it’s within the realm of possibility that the Royals will win somewhere between 15 and 25 more games.