Hopkinsville Walmart Shoppers React To Loosened Mask Mandate

As Ohio and Pennsylvania follow suit on the CDC not requiring fully vaccinated Americans to wear a mask, medical experts say this could be a major step taken too soon. Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Dee Banks says there are three major factor to keep in mind. She says there's still not enough data on how the vaccine works on immunocompromised people. She also said there isn't enough data about antibody response from the vaccine. Also, there is unknown in variants on if the vaccines will be able to fight different strands.