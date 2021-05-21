newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville Walmart Shoppers React To Loosened Mask Mandate

wkms.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 restrictions loosen, many Kentuckians are grappling with whether or not they should continue masking in public. Earlier this month, Gov. Andy Beshear announced fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear face masks in public, mirroring new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). By June 11, Kentucky will lift its mask mandate for almost everyone, barring those who are immune-compromised, demonstrate symptoms, test positive or frequent certain settings.

www.wkms.org
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Health
Hopkinsville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Government
Murray, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
City
Murray, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Food Drink#Online Shoppers#Online Businesses#Kentuckians#Cdc#Murray State University#Target#Home Depot#The Walmart Supercenter#The Supreme Court#Hobby Lobby#Supreme Court#Food Giant#New York Times#Clothing#Face Masks#Covid 19 Restrictions#Masking Restrictions#Suit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
CVS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & Supermaketcapradio.org

Walmart Drops Mask Mandate Following New CDC Guidelines

Walmart, the largest private employer in the U.S., announced Friday that customers are no longer required to wear masks in its more than 5,000 stores nationwide. The retail super store changed the rules one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared it was safe for fully vaccinated adults to resume most activities, indoors or out, in groups or individually, mask free and without social distancing.
Public HealthBoston 25 News

The Latest: Walmart: Vaccinated US shoppers won't need masks

NEW YORK — Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, said Friday that it won’t require vaccinated shoppers or workers to wear a mask in its U.S. stores, unless state or local laws say otherwise. Vaccinated shoppers can go maskless immediately, the company said. Vaccinated workers can stop wearing them on May...
Grocery & SupermaketWGRZ TV

Walmart drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers

Walmart announced Friday that customers can shop at Walmart and Sam's Club without wearing a face mask, following new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The nation's largest retailer's announcement did not indicate that it plans to ask for any proof of vaccination. Walmart says the new, relaxed rules...
Public HealthWFMJ.com

Health experts react to mask mandate lift

As Ohio and Pennsylvania follow suit on the CDC not requiring fully vaccinated Americans to wear a mask, medical experts say this could be a major step taken too soon. Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Dee Banks says there are three major factor to keep in mind. She says there's still not enough data on how the vaccine works on immunocompromised people. She also said there isn't enough data about antibody response from the vaccine. Also, there is unknown in variants on if the vaccines will be able to fight different strands.
Grocery & SupermaketDaily Item

GIANT grocery stores easing mask mandate for shoppers, workers

Shoppers and employees who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear face masks at GIANT grocery stores beginning Wednesday. The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance last week to allow fully-vaccinated residents to go maskless in most settings. Retail stores and...
Grocery & Supermaketfox32chicago.com

Store mask policies: Publix, Costco, Walmart say masks optional for vaccinated customers

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance this week for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to ditch their face coverings in most indoor and outdoor settings in crowds. But despite this news, many major retailers have said they’ll keep their mask policies in place for now, with some re-evaluating those policies, in response to the relaxed guidelines.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

CDC Mask Update: How States With Mandates Have Reacted

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance on face masks on Thursday in a key moment of liberation from an unpopular measure designed to limit the spread of COVID-19. People who are fully vaccinated against the virus no longer need to wear masks or follow social-distancing...
Public Healthcbslocal.com

Minnesotans React To End Of Mask Mandate

Lifting the mask mandate has left some people a little conflicted. From business owners to customers, John Lauritsen shares how this latest move is going over (2:09) WCCO 4 News At 5 - May 14, 2021.
Grocery & Supermaket6abc

Trader Joe's drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated shoppers | List of stores' masking policies

Trader Joe's is dropping its mask mandate for fully vaccinated shoppers following new CDC guidance easing mask-wearing, the grocery store chain announced Friday. "We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping," the company said in a statement.
Public Healthptonline.net

Some local stores dropping face mask requirement

BLUEFIELD — The decision by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) last week to drastically change its recommendation on mask wearing was unexpected, but the top COVID19 expert in West Virginia said it was the right decision. With the new guidelines, states, including West Virginia and Virginia, have dropped the...
RetailPosted by
MIX 94.9

Is Target At Crossroads Center Still Requiring Face Masks?

I was at Crossroads Center over the weekend and wasn't sure the proper protocol after Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that vaccinated people weren't required to wear face masks and coverings anymore. Now, it's actually up to each individual store and business to decide for themselves if they'd like to...
California Statekrcrtv.com

Businesses react to California keeping mask mandate till June

REDDING, Calif. — California health officials say the state will not lift the mask requirement until June 15 to give businesses more time to prepare and to allow more people to be vaccinated. We've seen other states lift the mask mandate after the CDC said it's safe for fully vaccinated...