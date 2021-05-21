Hopkinsville Walmart Shoppers React To Loosened Mask Mandate
As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, many Kentuckians are grappling with whether or not they should continue masking in public. Earlier this month, Gov. Andy Beshear announced fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear face masks in public, mirroring new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). By June 11, Kentucky will lift its mask mandate for almost everyone, barring those who are immune-compromised, demonstrate symptoms, test positive or frequent certain settings.www.wkms.org