CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 24 points, Lauri Markkanen added 20 and the Chicago Bulls beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors, 114-102, on Thursday night. The Bulls pulled within two games of the idle Wizards with two remaining for 10th place in the Eastern Conference and the final play-in spot. The Bulls led by 24 in the third quarter, with the Raptors holding out their best players, and came away with the win despite a big effort by Stanley Johnson.