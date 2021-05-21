newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

ESL reveals IEM Summer groups and initial matches

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleESL has unveiled today the groups for IEM Summer, its $250,000 CS:GO event that’s slated to run from June 3 to 13, as well as the first matchups of the tournament. IEM Summer will feature 16 CS:GO teams, 15 of which have already been confirmed, with the last spot being filled by the winner of the ESL National Championships Global playoff. The teams have been distributed into two groups of eight based on the ESL's world rankings. Group A is headlined by the Russian squad Gambit, while Group B is spearheaded by Heroic.

dotesports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esl#Group B#Group A#Group Stage#S Group#World Championships#National Championships#World Rankings#National Team#Russian#Gambit#Heroic#Groups#Ncgp Slot#Fpx Esports#G2esports#Eslcs#Funplus Phoenix#Extra Salt#Ancient
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Russia
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

‘Overwatch’ Season 28 Is Now Live

It’s time to run through your placement matches once again. Overwatch competitive season 28 is now live, seemingly (and thankfully) without any issues. Technical problems delayed the start of season 27 in early March. As always, you’ll have some bonus competitive points to spend on golden guns if you finished...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The best League of Legends streamers on Twitch

There’s no game in esports that can rival League of Legends in popularity. Its star players have the same type of major global following you’d expect any sports celebrity to have. And there’s one place they all gather—Twitch. The game’s top streamers are among the world’s most popular gaming entertainers....
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Every team qualified for the Dota Pro Circuit WePlay Esports AniMajor

The WePlay Esports AniMajor will run from June 2 to 13 as the second Major of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit season, Valve announced today. It will follow an almost identical format to the previous ONE Esports Singapore Major, featuring 18 teams, a $500,000 prize pool, and 2,700 valuable DPC points The event will run in Kyiv, Ukraine and will not feature spectators due to the “epidemiological situation in Kyiv.”
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

How to Earn Badges in Apex Legends Season 9

How to earn badges in Apex Legends new season. The new season brings a permanent game mode called Arenas. The game mode has a 20-squad battle royal that focuses 3v3 combat per round; without the interruption of other squads interrupting. This new game mode will be separate from the main Royale, which means players will receive separate trackers, statistics, and badges.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The 5 most anticipated matches in the SI 2021 group stage

If you’re a fan of Rainbow Six Siege, watching the Six Invitational is a no-brainer. But with over 80 matches in this group stage, it’ll be hard to catch every single match. Here are our picks for the top five matches heading into the group stage, presented in no particular...
Video GamesAugusta Free Press

How does top tier CSGO lineup look like in 2021?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Counter-Strike has lots of tournaments throughout the year, and there are hundreds of teams that are competing against each other in order to reach the tournament finals and be among the top-ranked positions. This has always been a global competition for the...
Video Gamesdallassun.com

DWG KIA, Cloud9 finish 1-2 in Group C at MSI

The Group Stage of the 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational wrapped up on Tuesday with Group C as reigning world champions DWG KIA (5-1) earned the first seed and Cloud9 (4-2) claimed the second seed. Coming into Tuesday's slate, DWG KIA held a 3-0 record and only needed to...
Sportshardcoregamer.com

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Schedule Revealed

Games Done Quick are back once again with their next speedrunning charity marathon. Summer Games Done Quick 2021 will be hosted fully online, as previously announced. Now you can get a peek at all the excitement coming up this July by checking out the schedule. While Resident Evil 8 is...
Video Gamesdallassun.com

RNG, Mad Lions start strong in MSI Rumble stage

The Rumble stage of the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational kicked off on Friday with Royal Never Give Up (2-0) and MAD Lions (2-0) climbing to the top of the standings. The first match of the day saw RNG take down defending world champions, the LCK's DWG KIA (1-1). DWG KIA drafted a difficult team composition to execute, whereas RNG had a much simpler win condition laid out for them in the draft. RNG played exceptionally well, led by mid laner turned top laner Li "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao's Gragas. RNG fought well into the late game, converting an early lead into a fast 28-minute win.
MLSPosted by
DFW Community News

North Texas stadiums to host CONCACAF Gold Cup matches this summer

Three North Texas cities will host CONCACAF Gold Cup games this summer, just as World Cup site visits begin. Eleven stadiums across the U.S. have been selected to host various stages of the CONCACAF soccer tournament in July. The Cotton Bowl will host the Gold Cup matches for the first time since 1993, while AT&T Stadium will host for the fifth time in the past 12 years. FC Dallas’ home field, Toyota Stadium in Frisco, will also continue its streak of hosting matches.
Video Gamesesportsbets.com

BLAST & ESL reschedule upcoming competitions

Both BLAST and ESL have announced that several of their upcoming competitions have been rescheduled. Both companies worked together in order to create a better schedule for the CS:GO competitive season. As it was, some of the esports events were interfering with each other, some even happening at the same time – the revised schedule evens out the distribution, making it easier for teams to attend, play and travel in between events.
MLSColumbia Missourian

U.S. men's soccer team to play Gold Cup group stage matches in Kansas City

The United States Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) is returning to Kansas City. With the announcement of the 2021 Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) Gold Cup schedule Thursday, the USMNT will play all of its matches in Group B at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Legendary Starcraft ll player Taeja retires from Starcraft 2 competition

Starcraft ll legend Yun "TaeJa" Young Seo retired on Wednesday after a storied eight-year career as a professional gamer. He spent most of his career competing with Team Liquid. While with TL, Taeja became one of the most decorated Starcraft ll players all time. He retired in 2016 after a gradual decline from his peak in 2014, but he returned to Team Liquid in 2018 following the completion of his military service. After competing for TL for another two years he made the decision to retire for a second time on Wednesday.
Video Gamessknr.net

Summer Game Fest 2021 Reveals Big Names

Gaming coverage will be heating up big time. This June, celebrate the future of video games with the return of Summer Game Fest, an all-digital, free global fan festival. Featuring updates for fans from more than 30 of the industry’s leading game publishers, developers and platforms, Summer Game Fest will include a lineup of original programming, publisher live stream events and more, which fans can watch for free on their streaming platform of choice.
Video GamesComing Soon!

Demon Slayer Game Adds Kyojuro Rengoku, View Updated Roster

The upcoming Demon Slayer game is adding a fan-favorite character to its roster. The Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku will be joining the fray in Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppūtan. This comes fresh off his appearance in the recent Demon Slayer movie. The news of Rengoku’s inclusion in the Demon Slayer...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Who is the Smartest Fortnite Player?

When it comes to competitive Fortnite, its most contentious arguments from the community can be based around who are the best players to ever grace the game. With so many players that are mechanically skilled at the game, there is one player who equipped with the skill and knowledge that stands above the rest.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

5 Best Mid Laners in League of Legends Patch 11.10

In League of Legends Patch 11.10, we will see the mages continue to dominate Summoner's Rift. In previous patches we've seen mages rise back to a role of dominance and since not much has been done to impact this their reign of terror will continue. Here's a list of the...
RetailICV2

ULTRA PRO REVEALS A SUMMER FULL OF 'ASCENSION' RELEASES

Ultra PRO Entertainment revealed two new summer Ascension releases as well as updated product details for the much-anticipated Ascension Tactics game. Coming in July, Ascension: Year Six Collection is a Collector's Edition that features re-releases of Gift of the Elements and Valley of the Ancients. The Collector's Edition will come with the promo cards from these sets and the original cards from these expansions will come in new foil finishes. The re-released sets will arrive in a storage tin that comes with 307 Premium Foil cards , 70 Honor tokens, Honor Token bag, deluxe gameboard, and 7 storage dividers. It will retail for $100.00.