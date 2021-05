It's not entirely too much to ask for a phone case that protects your tech while also storing a credit card (or three). Pocket space is limited, and a bulging back pocket isn't exactly a cool look. Leave the chunky billfolds for your dad. And not every day is a bring-your-tote-bag-or-backpack-outside-the-house kind of day. Plus, iPhones are so massive—have you had a chance to behold the monstrous size of the iPhone 12 Pro Max?—it only makes sense to cut back on the number of cards and bills you have to carry around on a regular basis. You don't need to be toting around that Jamba Juice membership card, anyway. So condense your life with a wallet case.