The Pac-12 has officially hired their next commissioner. First confirmed by the Associated Press, the Conference of Champions will be led by George Kliavkoff. Kliavkoff is the president of MGM Sports and Entertainment, based in Las Vegas. He was responsible for booking, marketing, sponsorships and finance, among other roles. Before that, he was the CEO of Jaunt, Inc., which worked closely with the NFL, NBA and MLB.