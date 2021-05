PSG Talon have secured a place in the top four of the 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational following a dominant win over the LCO’s Pentanet.GG today. The PCS representatives will now head to the knockout stage of the tournament, where they’ll have to face off against the likes of Korea’s DWG-KIA, China’s Royal Never Give Up, and either MAD Lions or Cloud9. The talented roster earned their spot after battling through two stages, while also challenging some of the best teams at the event.