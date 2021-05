Eliza Rayner: Youth Corps: Disappointed in cancellation. Last week Boulder County announced that it was cancelling it’s Youth Corps program for the second season in a row citing public health restrictions due to COVID. I recognize that this decision was out of their control so I would like to express frustration and extreme disappointment with the rigid Boulder County Health Guidelines for pushing Boulder County to cancel this program. The Youth Corps is one of the few local opportunities for teens to work in a community based program, giving back and making a difference where they live, a place where they can learn a strong work ethic, skills, environmental awareness and civic stewardship.