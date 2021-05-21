newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Royal Never Give Up beat PSG Talon to qualify for MSI 2021 finals

By Meg Kay
dotesports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Never Give up have secured their spot in the finals of the 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational. After arriving at the tournament as one of the favorites to take home the title, RNG remained unchallenged throughout the course of the group stage, qualifying for the rumble stage without losing a single game. Their rumble stage run was a little less dominant, dropping three games to Cloud9, MAD Lions, and PSG Talon, but they emerged as the second seed and took on PSG Talon once again today in the first round of the knockout stage.

dotesports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Royal Never Give Up#Mad Lions#Rng#Battle Group#Group Stage#Psg Talon#Rng#Mad Lions#Oracle S Elixir#Kda#Lolesports#Beyond Gaming#Adc#Dwg Kia#Lpl#Msi Beginning#Cloud9#Lol Esports#Matchups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
League of Legends
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Esports
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Oracle
Related
Video Gamesdotesports.com

DWG KIA take down MAD Lions in one of the lowest-kill games of MSI 2021 so far

DWG Kia entered the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational as reigning world champions and the de-facto team to beat. They had an incredible run in their domestic region—but only a few days into the tournament, they dropped an outlier game to Cloud9, one of the weakest major-region representatives at the tournament. The loss was a shock to the system to League of Legends fans who had expected them to be the team to beat.
Video Gamesupcomer.com

MSI Day 3 In Review: DFM and paiN Gaming and their near win stories

The 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational continued on Saturday with Royal Never Give Up demolishing Unicorns of Love in a routine victory. Things began to get more interesting during the game between DetonatioN FocusMe and DWG KIA. The World Champions faced their first real test and looked set to taste defeat but managed to capitalize on DFM’s error to win the game. Moreover, the rest of the day also featured close games and first wins for some teams. Day 3 of MSI showed that upsets could happen even to tournaments favorites and that DFM is here to play. Here are some of the takeaways from Day 3 of MSI 2021.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Royal Never Give Up take down MAD Lions, remain undefeated at MSI 2021

Royal Never Give Up are out for blood at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational. This tournament marks their first appearance on the international stage since 2018, and they’re here to remind League of Legends fans why they were once considered the best team in the world. They are currently the only remaining undefeated roster at the tournament, a record they just barely kept alive after a close-fought win against the LEC’s MAD Lions today.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Four Teams Qualify for MSI 2021 Stage 2

The 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational has given viewers some of the best moments after last year's world championship. Though, the results of which teams have made it past the first group stage are a little less surprising than other times. As the group stage transitions into another group stage, it was shown early on that the Eastern teams are looking to dominate yet again.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

PGG and RNG Qualify to Rumble Stage for Group A at MSI 2021

LoL Esports’ Mid Season Invitational completed its first group of the Group Stage, with Royal Never Give Up (RNG) and Pentanet.GG (PGG) moving on to the Rumble Stage. Unicorns of Love (UOL) came up short on the day, and they are heading home as a result. Group A was very straightforward in that RNG moves forward, but surprising for Oceania’s representative clutching it out. Here is a brief review of Group A’s quadruple round robin.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: World Champion Aqua, crr & Veno Disqualified From FNCS Semi-Finals Due To TOS Violation

A TOS violation from aqua’s trio teammate resulted in an FNCS disqualification. Fortnite Cup Champion David “aqua” Wang will not play in the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) Season 6 Semi-Finals after Epic disabled his teammate Veno’s account. According to a tweet by Veno, Epic discovered that he was not the original owner of his account. That infraction violates Epic’s Terms of Service (TOS), which resulted in an account lock.
Sportschess24.com

Erigaisi beats Adhiban to win Indian Qualifier

17-year-old Arjun Erigaisi will have the chance to make a name for himself when he plays in the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour in June, and the way he dispatched top seed Adhiban in the final of the Indian Qualifier should ensure the world’s best players will take him very seriously. Arjun was close to winning the second rapid game before he finally drew blood with a counterattack in the first blitz game, just when Adhiban seemed set to triumph with 1.b3. Third place was taken by Aravindh, who beat Gukesh 2.5:0.5.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Pentanet.GG beat Cloud9 to capture first rumble stage win at MSI 2021

It took Pentanet.GG a well-fought 37-minute match but they finally managed to pick up their first win of the rumble stage at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational today. Although they’re eliminated from knockout stage contention, the Oceania League of Legends team still played with a ton of heart and skill to take down North America’s Cloud9.
Video Gamesdallassun.com

DWG KIA, Cloud9 finish 1-2 in Group C at MSI

The Group Stage of the 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational wrapped up on Tuesday with Group C as reigning world champions DWG KIA (5-1) earned the first seed and Cloud9 (4-2) claimed the second seed. Coming into Tuesday's slate, DWG KIA held a 3-0 record and only needed to...
Video Gamesalbuquerqueexpress.com

MAD Lions, PSG Talon finish 1-2 in Group B at MSI

Group B of the 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational wrapped up Monday with the MAD Lions (5-1) taking the first seed and PSG Talon (4-2) taking the second seed. Both teams locked in spots in the MSI Rumble stage before their second match against each other. MAD started on...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

PSG Talon lock in MSI 2021 knockout stage spot with win over Pentanet.GG

PSG Talon have secured a place in the top four of the 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational following a dominant win over the LCO’s Pentanet.GG today. The PCS representatives will now head to the knockout stage of the tournament, where they’ll have to face off against the likes of Korea’s DWG-KIA, China’s Royal Never Give Up, and either MAD Lions or Cloud9. The talented roster earned their spot after battling through two stages, while also challenging some of the best teams at the event.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

For DWG KIA’s Khan, an international title has never been closer than at MSI 2021

DWG KIA top laner Khan could just be the most acclaimed yet least decorated player in League of Legends history. Since making his debut in 2017, Khan has transformed from prodigy to legend, all without ever capturing an international title. But at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, the cards are falling on the table exactly how Khan needs them to. At long last, an international championship has never been closer to his fingertips.
Video GamesBirmingham Star

DWG KIA advance to MSI finals

In a heated, back-and-forth series, defending world champions DWG KIA secured a 3-2 win over MAD Lions on Saturday to earn a spot in the grand finals of the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational against Royal Never Give Up. DWG KIA started strong with a 26-minute win in Game 1. This contest...
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

DWG KIA locks up No. 1 seed for Knockout stage at MSI

The 2021 Mid-Season Invitational Rumble stage finished on Tuesday with DWG KIA locking up the first seed for the Knockout stage. While DWG KIA (8-2) ended up with the first seed, they had a rough start to the day when they lost to their most dangerous competition, Royal Never Give Up (7-3). DWG KIA played poorly against the LPL representatives, with RNG dominating every matchup except for mid lane.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

New Project League of Legends Skins Teased

There had been some rumors that the Project skinline would be coming back. Now, Riot Games has confirmed that one of its most popular skin lines, Project, will be returning with a teaser posted on their social media channels. As with many of the popular skin lines, this one will likely have its own event coming soon. Here is a look at the teaser and some screenshots of the New Project League of Legends Skins.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Why Overwatch 2’s shift to 5-player teams is good for the game

If you sit very quietly, you can probably hear the sound of Overwatch players having a complete meltdown about an upcoming change to the game. The cause? Yesterday’s Overwatch 2 developer livestream revealed that teams will consist of only five players in the future, taking a tank slot out of the game and upending the PvP system as we know it.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Apex Legends Championship receives crowdfunding support from EA

Electronic Arts will be releasing five cosmetics packages for fans to purchase in-game. The limited-time exclusives will partly fund the Apex Legends Global Series Championship prize pool. Apex Legends Global Series Championship prize pool may rise to $3 million. EA knows that following the industry’s best practices will be best...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Legends of Runeterra champion skins are coming to the game

Legends of Runeterra patch 2.8.0 has been released, and with it comes the next big event, Dark Horizon. The theme of this event is alternate universe versions of League of Legends characters battling it out as cosmic entities. Just like previous events, Dark Horizon will contain new boards, card backs, emotes, icons, and guardians. But the biggest reveal today is the long-awaited addition of Legends of Runeterra champion skins.