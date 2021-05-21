Royal Never Give Up beat PSG Talon to qualify for MSI 2021 finals
Royal Never Give up have secured their spot in the finals of the 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational. After arriving at the tournament as one of the favorites to take home the title, RNG remained unchallenged throughout the course of the group stage, qualifying for the rumble stage without losing a single game. Their rumble stage run was a little less dominant, dropping three games to Cloud9, MAD Lions, and PSG Talon, but they emerged as the second seed and took on PSG Talon once again today in the first round of the knockout stage.dotesports.com