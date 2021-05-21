Royal Never Give Up beat PSG Talon to qualify for MSI 2021 finals

The 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational continued on Saturday with Royal Never Give Up demolishing Unicorns of Love in a routine victory. Things began to get more interesting during the game between DetonatioN FocusMe and DWG KIA. The World Champions faced their first real test and looked set to taste defeat but managed to capitalize on DFM’s error to win the game. Moreover, the rest of the day also featured close games and first wins for some teams. Day 3 of MSI showed that upsets could happen even to tournaments favorites and that DFM is here to play. Here are some of the takeaways from Day 3 of MSI 2021.