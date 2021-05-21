newsbreak-logo
Fully vaccinated fans will not be required to wear masks at Lambeau Field

Fully vaccinated Green Bay Packers fans will not have to wear masks in Lambeau Field and Titletown, the organization announced Friday.

Visitors who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks, but those who are not will be asked to follow CDC guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.

Staff at Lambeau will still be wearing masks "for the foreseeable future when interacting with members of the public or working in spaces that are open to the public."

"This decision has also been made in consultation with local public health officials and medical experts, as well as the NFL. The Packers encourage everyone age 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can," the Packers said in a statement.

Within the past week, several Wisconsin cities and businesses have adapted to new CDC guidance that says masks are no longer needed in most situations for those who are fully vaccinated.

News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFLNBC Sports

Adam Thielen isn’t a fan of Lambeau Field

The Vikings and the Packers enjoy a fairly bitter rivalry. Minnesota receiver Adam Thielen recently threw a log on the fire. Appearing on the Golf.com Subpar podcast, Thielen shared his views on Lambeau Field, Green Bay’s home stadium. “There’s nothing better than leaving Lambeau with a victory,” Thielen said. “There’s...
York, PAYork Dispatch Online

Fully vaccinated fans won't need to wear masks or physically distance at Revolution games

Fully vaccinated fans will not be required to wear masks or physically distance when the York Revolution season begins at PeoplesBank Park. The York Revolution announced Tuesday that, in response to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, people attending Revs home games or other events at PeoplesBank Park may forego face masks and social distancing if they have been fully vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers 2021 opponent preview: Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers have dominated the old rivalry with the Chicago Bears in recent years. Under head coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay is a perfect 4-0 against Chicago. After a strong offseason on paper, can the Bears close the gap at the top of the NFC North and end LaFleur’s undefeated start against them?
NFLdoorcountydailynews.com

Door County welcomes Packers fans

With the anticipation of over 80,000 fans filling Lambeau Field this fall, it’s expected that some will be coming to the game from their Door County vacation hub. Destination Sturgeon Bay Executive Director, Pam Seiler, noted that whatever travelers Door County missed by the Packers not allowing fan attendance in 2020, they made up for with outdoor recreation visitors.
NFL247Sports

Packers' Malik Taylor signs ERFA tender

Malik Taylor will be in the fold once again this summer. The Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver signed his exclusive rights tender with the team on Friday, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, ensuring that he’ll stick around to compete for a roster spot. That’s not foreign territory for Taylor, who...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Possible Candidates for the Star Position of the Green Bay Packers Defense

New Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry had a lot to say at his opening press conference. Barry of course presented a lot of the usual football coaching cliches. Phrases like “play fast” and “good tackling unit” were mentioned. But Barry also brought up the use of a “star” position. The “star” position is a hybrid of nickel back, cornerback, and safety. From everything Barry said, it sounds like the position will be a vital piece to the Packers. Because of that, we are breaking down the possible candidates to fill the “star” position on the Green Bay Packers defense.
NFLwtmj.com

Packers won’t require masks for fans during upcoming season

GREEN BAY — Fully vaccinated Green Bay Packers fans will not have to wear masks in Lambeau Field and Titletown, the organization announced Friday. Visitors who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks, but those who are not will be asked to follow CDC guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.
NFLspectrumnews1.com

Packers fans can head to Lambeau Field and Titletown without a mask

GREEN BAY, Wis.— Green Bay Packers fans can cheer with fellow cheeseheads at Lambeau Field— without a mask. The Packers announced in a press release Friday that Lambeau Field and Titletown guests will no longer be required to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated. The Packers said this decision was made following the CDC's updated guidance for fully vaccinated individuals. However, officials are encouraging unvaccinated visitors to continue to wear masks and social distance when they are in indoor locations. That protocol also follows CDC guidelines.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buffalo Bills haven’t worn two specific uniform combinations yet

The Buffalo Bills uniform combinations are some of the best in all of the NFL. Ever since moving away from the Marshawn Lynch and Trent Edwards-era uniforms (which were ghastly, let’s be real) the Buffalo Bills uniform combinations have been near the top of the league. However, there are two uniform combinations that I have not been able to find them wearing. It’s the red jersey on white pants, and the white jersey on red pants.
NFLcheeseheadtv.com

Amari Rodgers Provides Big Time YAC Ability to Packers Offense

On the surface, the Green Bay Packers had a very good 2020 season when it came to producing yards after the catch (YAC)—although there wasn’t much that this offense did struggle with. Green Bay’s 2,248 yards after the catch ranked as the fifth most in the NFL—not too bad. That...
NFLcheeseheadtv.com

Green Bay’s Secondary Has Plenty of Speed

Green Bay’s secondary is loaded with speed. Between their corners and safeties, the Packers have a ton of speed they can utilize to fly around the field and ball hawk. Their first-round draft choice Eric Stokes was one of the fastest players in his class and is set to join an already blazing secondary of Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, and Darnell Savage. All four ran below a 4.45 in their respective 40-yard dashes.
NFLcheeseheadtv.com

Packers Deeper and More Talented at Wide Receiver

For the past few years, the Packers have had questions at the wide receiver position beyond Pro Bowl WR1, Davante Adams. But now, the team is deeper and more talented at the position than they have been in recent seasons. Green Bay’s offense led the league in scoring in 2020...
NFLchatsports.com

We now know what the last straw was for Rodgers in Green Bay

As if the weekend couldn’t get any better for Minnesota Vikings fans with a draft that did what many thought was impossible: A draft haul that made even Joe Johnson (me, owner of this site and purplePTSD.com/FranchiseTagged.com/TheDraftTeam.com) once again a member of the hopeful Minnesota Vikings fan bandwagon… There was also the news that perpetual side thorn in Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has officially had enough of the new regime in Wisconsin and officially wants out.
NFLPopculture

Major Update on Aaron Rodgers' Future With Green Bay Packers

It looks like the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers could be getting better. ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano appeared on the show Get Up and talked about Rodgers' current situation in Green Bay. He said the two parties have talked about a new contract. "There have...