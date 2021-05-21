The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2021 Game Lines, Moses Plausibility, Polamalu Induction, RB Fungibility, Listener Questions & More
Season 11, Episode 114 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers. That includes the announcement made this past week that former safety Troy Polamalu will have Dick LeBeau present him for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this summer.steelersdepot.com