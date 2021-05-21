newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Lady Gaga tells of 'psychotic break' after rape at 19 left her pregnant

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKqVH_0a797Pnw00

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Lady Gaga said she suffered a “psychotic break” after being raped and made pregnant by a producer at age 19 as she was trying to get a foothold in the music industry.

Gaga, now 35, gave details of the assault in an interview for the Apple TV+ documentary “The Me You Can’t See” about mental health and the long term effects of trauma.

“I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off.’ And I said no. I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and I just froze and I -- I don’t even remember,” said the singer, who first revealed the sexual assault in 2014.

“First, I felt full-on pain, then I went numb. I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off, pregnant, on a corner,” she added.

The “Star is Born” singer and actress said she suffered “a total psychotic break and for a couple of years I was not the same girl.”

Gaga refused to name the person who raped her.

“I understand this #MeToo movement, I understand that some people feel really comfortable with this, and I do not. I do not ever want to face that person ever again,” she said.

Gaga in 2012 created the Born this Way Foundation for people struggling with mental health issues.

She said the process of healing was slow.

“Even if I have six brilliant months, all it takes is getting triggered once to feel bad,” she said.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Mental Health Issues#Sexual Assault#Pregnant#Full On Pain#The Assault#Trauma#Documentary#Clothes#Producer#Healing#People#Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Goes Back to Work 3 Months after Armed Robbery on Him & Her French Bulldogs

Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga's dog walker, who recently survived an attack he described as a near-death experience, gets back to work barely three months after. Ryan Fischer, the heroic dog walker who put his life on the line for Lady Gaga's dogs, stopped by her house after a lengthy stay in the hospital. The horrific incident could have ended his life after he received four bullets in his chest.
Violent CrimesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Lady Gaga Tearfully Recalls Being Dropped Off 'Pregnant On A Corner' By Music Producer Who Raped Her At 19

Speaking up. Lady Gaga said she experienced a "complete psychotic break" after being raped and impregnated as a teenager by a music producer whom she would not name. The 35-year-old appeared on the five-part docuseries The Me You Can't See, which was co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, and recalled being abused by an older man when she was 19.
Sex CrimesBillboard

Lady Gaga Describes Being 'Sick For Weeks and Weeks' After Producer Raped Her

In an emotional interview for Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new Apple+ series The Me You Can't See, Lady Gaga opened up about the devastating effect of being raped by a producer when she was 19. "They didn't stop asking me, and then I just froze, and I just – I don't even remember," Gaga said on the program while crying as she remembered the producer -- who she did not want to name -- threatening to set fire to her music if she didn't take her clothes off.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Fox News

Lady Gaga talks trauma of rape in 'The Me You Can't See'

Lady Gaga got pregnant at 19 after being raped by a music producer — and suffered a "total psychotic break" because of the trauma, she said in a tearful new interview. The 35-year-old award-winning singer opened up about the traumatic experience, and the aftermath, on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s show "The Me You Can’t See."
Sex CrimesPosted by
AFP

Lady Gaga opens up about rape, pregnancy at age 19

US singer Lady Gaga said in a documentary out Friday that she was raped by a music producer and became pregnant at age 19, an ordeal that eventually caused her to have a "total psychotic break." The New York artist had previously revealed that she was raped by an industry producer when she was starting out in the business. She said this caused post-traumatic stress disorder that she still deals with, even if she says it is now under control. "I was 19 years old and I was working in the business and a producer said to me: 'Take your clothes off,'" she said in the documentary "The Me You Can't See," which was co-created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry for the Apple TV+ platform. "I said no. And I left," Gaga recounts.
Sex Crimesrnbcincy.com

Lady Gaga’s Pregnancy By Rape At 19 Revelation Proves #MeToo Has Only Begun To Hit The Music Industry

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Even though the #MeToo movement started in the movie business, then made its way over to politics, we all knew at some point it would inevitably hit the music biz. It doesn’t begin or unfortunately end with Russell Simmons though, a sad fact that pop queen Lady Gaga brought to light recently after making a shocking revelation that she was raped and left pregnant at 19 years old by an unnamed producer.
PetsTMZ.com

Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Is Back on the Job for Her After Dognapping

Lady Gaga's dog walker is getting back in the saddle after his near-death experience ... he's walking her French Bulldogs again after putting his life on the line for them. Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is back on the job less than 3 months after nearly losing his life while taking her pups for a late-night stroll.
Violent Crimesgetindianews.com

Who Raped Lady Gaga? Lady Gaga recalls the trauma of being raped at 19

Lady Gaga has revealed some painful events that she has faced in her life, about some hurtful experiences that she wish that no one goes through as she recalled on the internet that how he got sexually abused and had been left pregnant she was just 19 years old, she has been also known as Stefani Germanotta as she spoke in an episode in which she was talking about the stories that have happened in the past when she was not at all famous.
Celebritieswxerfm.com

Lady Gaga’s iconic ‘Born This Way’ album turns 10 on Sunday

Lady Gaga’s now-iconic second album, Born This Way, turns 10 on Sunday. The album spawned the hit title track, as well as the singles “The Edge of Glory,” “You and I,” “Judas” and “Marry the Night.” In honor of the milestone, here are Five Fascinating Facts about the album:. 5....
Celebrities95.5 FM WIFC

Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, BTS to appear in HBO Max’s ‘Friends: The Reunion’

So no one told you three of the world’s biggest pop acts would be appearing in that long-awaited Friends reunion special? Well, we’re telling you now. Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max Thursday, May 27, and it will feature the now-iconic sitcom’s six stars returning to the original Friends soundstage in Burbank to celebrate the beloved show. But some of the show’s famous fans will also be participating in the festivities.