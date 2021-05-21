The Rock Is Krypto the Superdog in DC's League of Super-Pets Movie

After more than a decade of waiting and planning, Dwayne Johnson has finally stepped into Black Adam’s shoes… or boots, rather. Back in 2017, it was announced that rather than serving as Shazam!’s main antagonist, the Kahndaqian anti-hero would instead debut in his own movie, and Black Adam kicked off principal photography earlier this month. While we wait for our first official looks at the production, word’s come in that Black Adam will see Johnson reuniting with one of the actors who plays his younger self in the NBC series Young Rock.