newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Rock Is Krypto the Superdog in DC's League of Super-Pets Movie

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Adam won't be the first superhero Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will play on the big screen after all. Though Johnson is currently shooting Black Adam with a planned 2022 release for the movie, word has come in that The Rock has signed on to voice Superman's pet, Krypto the Super-Dog, in the animated feature DC's League of Super-Pets. The movie is scheduled to theatrically release in May 2022, about two months before Black Adam premieres.

movieweb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Welling
Person
Dany Garcia
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Dee Bradley Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bud And Lou#Pet#Dc Comics#Comic Books#Character Animation#Cartoon Network#Seven Bucks Productions#Warner Animation Group#Kryptonians#The Dog Star Patrol#Titans#Cadmus Laboratories#Luther Corp#Lego Dc Super Villains#Infinite Crisis#Dc Comics#Dc Fans#Voice Superman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Violent Crimeswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Banned From Talking About The SnyderVerse

Over the last month or so, there’s been a flurry of speculation swirling around Dwayne Johnson potentially swooping in to save the SnyderVerse from the scrapheap. The actor is currently shooting Black Adam for Warner Bros. and DC Films, but despite fans pleading for him to get involved, he’s never mentioned the SnyderVerse or Zack Snyder’s Justice League once, either in interviews or on any of his social media accounts.
Moviesdefendernetwork.com

Warner Bros., DC to select Black director for upcoming Black Superman movie

JJ Abrams is set to executive produce the long-awaited Black Superman movie but he is not being considered to helm the project because Just how committed are Warner Bros. and DC to hiring a Black director for the long-awaited Black Superman movie? JJ Abrams, who has made a name for himself by directing multiple, high-budget and highly profitable blockbusters is set to executive produce the movie, but will not direct.
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘Black Adam’ Casts Actor Who Looks More Like The Rock Than The Rock

Well, I'm confused. Another casting announcement has hit the headlines for Black Adam, the upcoming origin story of one of DC Comics' iconic baddies. What's got me is that actor Uli Latukefu is literally a copy and paste of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Literally. Look at his face and tell me there hasn't been some mad scientist shenanigans.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Adam Is Reuniting Dwayne Johnson With A Young Rock Star

After more than a decade of waiting and planning, Dwayne Johnson has finally stepped into Black Adam’s shoes… or boots, rather. Back in 2017, it was announced that rather than serving as Shazam!’s main antagonist, the Kahndaqian anti-hero would instead debut in his own movie, and Black Adam kicked off principal photography earlier this month. While we wait for our first official looks at the production, word’s come in that Black Adam will see Johnson reuniting with one of the actors who plays his younger self in the NBC series Young Rock.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'Young Rock' star Uli Latukefu joins DC's 'Black Adam'

April 30 (UPI) -- Young Rock star Uli Latukefu has joined the cast of DC Comics epic Black Adam, where he will be reunited with Dwayne Johnson. The actor portrays Johnson during his college days on NBC's Young Rock, which chronicles Johnson's childhood and upbringing in the professional wrestling business.
MoviesMovieWeb

Margot Robbie Has Chewed DC's Ear Off About Doing a Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Movie

Poison Ivy hasn't appeared in the DC Extended Universe just yet, but it hasn't been for a lack of trying on Margot Robbie's part. Of course, DC fans will know Robbie best for playing Harley Quinn in DCEU movies like Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. She reprises the role once again in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, and while tons of other DC supervillains are also featured, there's no indication Poison Ivy will be included.
Violent CrimesComicBook

Black Adam Producer Hiram Garcia Shares Adorable Photo of The Rock and Hobbs the Dog

Happy Birthday, Dwayne Johnson! The wrestler-turned-actor who will soon be playing the titular role in DC's Black Adam turned 49 on May 2nd. Many fans of The Rock have taken to social media to celebrate his special day, and they are not the only ones. Johnson's friend and producing partner, Hiram Garcia, took to Instagram today to share a great picture of the star with his doggo.
MoviesLas Vegas Herald

Dwayne Johnson's 'Jungle Cruise' releasing in July

Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): The much-awaited big-budget family adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is coming to theatres and on Disney Plus on July 30 this year. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are sure to take you on a wild jungle ride with film 'Jungle Cruise' in July.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Black Adam: Uli Latukefu Joins Cast; Hawkman Now Filming

As Black Adam is now filming it is learned that Uli Latukefu has joined the cast which sees Dwayne Johnson star as the titular character. Uli Latukefu is actually playing the young Dwayne Johnson Young Rock TV series that debuted in February and airs on NBC. Latukefu's role is unknown...
Movies/Film

‘Jungle Cruise’ is Coming to Theaters and Disney+ Premier Access in July

After being delayed during the coronavirus pandemic last year, Disney is finally bringing the theme park-inspired action adventure Jungle Cruise to theaters. But that’s not the only place you’ll be able to catch the movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Disney has announced that Jungle Cruise will be following in the footsteps of Black Widow by arriving on Disney+ Premiere Access the same day it hits theaters at the end of July.
Movies/Film

Superhero Bits: Mickey Rourke Lashes Out at Marvel, A Mysterious Figure on ‘The Flash’ Movie Set & More

Why is Mickey Rourke bashing Marvel while praising Law & Order: SVU? What is the Rotten Tomatoes score for Jupiter’s Legacy right now? Is Marvel already developing a sequel to Eternals? Who is the cloaked figure approaching Wayne Manor in The Flash set photos? Want a peek behind the scenes of the Black Adam set? How about a look at Jordan Fisher as Impulse in The Flash? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

New images from DC’s Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One animated movie

Warner Bros. Animation has released four images from the upcoming adaptation of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One which offer a new look at Batman, Captain James Gordon, DA Harvey Dent, Catwoman, detective Renee Montoya, and Dent’s wife Gilda; take a look here…. Inspired by...