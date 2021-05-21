The Rock Is Krypto the Superdog in DC's League of Super-Pets Movie
Black Adam won't be the first superhero Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will play on the big screen after all. Though Johnson is currently shooting Black Adam with a planned 2022 release for the movie, word has come in that The Rock has signed on to voice Superman's pet, Krypto the Super-Dog, in the animated feature DC's League of Super-Pets. The movie is scheduled to theatrically release in May 2022, about two months before Black Adam premieres.movieweb.com