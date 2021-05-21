newsbreak-logo
What's Your Story of Buying Back the Car That Got Away?

Seller's remorse is real too, y'know. But it doesn't have to be all bad. It seems like every car person has a story about "the one that got away." You don't even have to be a car person, really; even my wife's grandma talks about the Bronco II she never should've sold. Questionable taste aside, it's a sad reality we've all got to live with. Only some folks are lucky enough to find that same car, or one a lot like it, and buy it back to relive their happiest times.

CarsPosted by
thedrive

What’s Your Favorite ‘Car Talk’ Memory?

Click and Clack will forever be our favorite wrenches. Twitter has a habit of drawing out old memories. Sometimes it’s about an early aughts bad haircut decision, other times a recall of when you signed up for the accursed social media. Far better than the first two are the fond memories I have of early morning weekend rides listening to Click and Clack, the Tappet Brothers on NPR’s Car Talk.
CarsJalopnik

What Did Your Mom Teach You About Cars?

We’ve done a few Father’s Day features here at Jalopnik, but we usually don’t give much attention to Mother’s Day when it rolls around. I get it—when you think about car enthusiasts in the traditional sense, you think of dad passing the wrench to his son and teaching him the value of hard work… or something like that. But I want to know what your moms taught you.
CarsSeattle Times

So your car has been recalled. Now what?

Millions of cars are recalled each year, and roughly 8 million have already been in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Getting a notice from the automaker that your vehicle is among them and has a safety deficiency is not only alarming, but it can also lead to a flood of questions.
JobsPosted by
thedrive

Watch Single-Stage Car Paint Come Back to Life After 37 Long Years

Single-stage paints can keep on trucking long past the day your clear coat is dead and gone. Once upon a time, most cars used to ship with single-stage paint, where the color top coat went on over the primer and was buffed up to a glossy shine. They've since fallen out of favor, with two-stage clearcoat systems having been the industry norm for decades now. However, the old ways do have their charms, as demonstrated by this restoration job on a classic 1984 Volkswagen Scirocco from the team at Deutsche Auto Parts.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

If You Had to Buy a New Car and Drive It for 20 Years, Which Would You Pick?

Picture yourself in 2041 and imagine which vehicle would still be going strong. Two vehicles I have driven and given high marks recently include Dodge’s Charger Hellcat Redeye, which to me is the perfect family car for an enthusiast with 797 eye-popping horses under the hood. Then again, its bigger sibling the Durango Hellcat can tow 8,700 pounds; I discovered last summer that's plenty to haul a 33-foot RV into northern Michigan for vacation. Clearly, I’m a sucker for a loud, monster gas-guzzling beast.
ShoppingWRAL

5 On Your Side: What to buy in May

May is a month with lots of sales and deals. With the help of Consumer Reports, 5 On Your Side’s Monica Laliberte has recommendations for the best products to buy this month. May is a great time to see if a new mattress will give you a better night’s rest.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What Is a VIN, and Where Can You Find It on Your Car?

Anyone who owns a car has probably heard of the term “VIN.” But not everyone understands how important the vehicle identification number is, especially when it comes to used car buying. Every vehicle bears a series of characters unique to it, like a fingerprint. And the VIN can help reveal a vehicle’s history and unlock other important information.
EnvironmentPosted by
thedrive

Mattel Will Pay to Recycle Your Old Matchbox Cars. These Are the Ones You Shouldn’t Throw Away

If they’re in perfect condition, some of your Matchbox editions could be worth hundreds (and maybe thousands) of dollars. Several years ago, my son and I were playing with his toy cars and I thought it would be interesting to create slo-mo videos of the tiny vehicles doing loop-de-loops and flying toward my camera. I can’t say for sure which one of us had more fun but it might have been me.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

I'm Driving a $4 Million Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport This Week. What Do You Want to Know About It?

It has $360,000 worth of options alone. Well, nearly $4 million dollars. According to the 2021 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport's monroney, the review car I'll be checking out this week carries a price tag of $3,959,000—which certainly rounds to $4 million. It's more money than I'll likely ever see in my life so I'm heading into this drive fully expecting to have a transcendent experience worth several lifetimes. The bar has been set. What do you want to know about the car?
New Britain, CTPosted by
thedrive

Buy This 351-Powered Shelby Cobra Replica and Look Cool for (a Little) Less

Once owned by baseball Hall of Fame icon Reggie Jackson, the Cobra is emblazoned with his Yankees jersey number. ERA Replica Automobiles of New Britain, Connecticut has built a name for itself as a purveyor of high-quality continuation vehicles. Case in point: this beautifully-finished Shelby Cobra 289 FIA replica now up for auction at Build a Trailer. This Cobra is titled as a 1966 but it’s 2021 pristine, finished with black leather bucket seats and coated in (fittingly to former owner and baseball legend Reggie Jackson) Yankee blue.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Toyota Tundra: Here's Your First Look at the Next-Gen Truck

It's been forever in the making but Toyota's finally talking about its upcoming half-ton. Do you remember where you were when the current-gen Toyota Tundra was revealed? Seeing as it was way back in 2014, it's anyone's guess; if I had to guess, though, you were probably humming Hey There Delilah by Plain White T's or Irreplaceable by Beyonce, depending on which side of the break-up you were on. Regardless, it's now 2021 and a new Tundra is finally on its way. Want a peek?
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Teaches Millennials How To Do Donuts In A Dodge Challenger

As we've seen many times, a lot can go wrong at Cars and Coffee events. All too often, drivers who want to show off their car in front of a cheering crowd don't have the necessary skills to handle a performance car at high speed, resulting in disaster. Case in point: just a few weeks ago, a driver lost control of a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat while pulling out of a Cars and Coffee event and slammed into a Silverado pickup, causing it to flip onto its roof.