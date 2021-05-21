What’s Your Story of Buying Back the Car That Got Away?

Seller's remorse is real too, y'know. But it doesn't have to be all bad. It seems like every car person has a story about "the one that got away." You don't even have to be a car person, really; even my wife's grandma talks about the Bronco II she never should've sold. Questionable taste aside, it's a sad reality we've all got to live with. Only some folks are lucky enough to find that same car, or one a lot like it, and buy it back to relive their happiest times.