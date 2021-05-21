newsbreak-logo
AEW Star Austin Gunn Out Of Action 8-10 Weeks Due To Injury

By Sanjay Thakur
prowrestlingnewshub.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Elite Wrestling recently announced that Austin Gunn will be out of action for 8-10 weeks after he sustained an injury in his match against Anthony Ogogo on Dynamite this past Wednesday. The match saw Ogogo hitting Austin Gunn a number of times in his gut, which led to him bleeding from his mouth. The referee would then try to stop the match, but Austin Gunn stopped the referee and tried to take Ogogo down with a single leg. Ogogo would then hit Austin Gunn with a pop-up punch directly to his face and the referee would call off the match.

prowrestlingnewshub.com
