AEW Star Austin Gunn Out Of Action 8-10 Weeks Due To Injury

Chris Jericho resurfaced on this week's AEW Dynamite sporting a sizable cast on his arm, and many weren't sure if it was because of a real injury or kayfabe fallout from the match between the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle at Blood & Guts. It turns out it is the former, as Jericho revealed on his Talk is Jericho podcast that his arm was a mess from the big fall from on top of the cage to the ground below. Jericho thought it might be dislocated, and Tony Schiavone confirmed it was a dislocated elbow, which according to Dave Meltzer will take Jericho out of action for four to six weeks.