This past year has seen many of us heading to our local fast food drive-thrus more than ever. Drive-thru' have always offered convenience, speed, and low costs, but now they also offer safety and comfort, since you can remain in your own vehicle. Both customers and employees are more protected this way. It's hard to find a downside to the arrangement, that is, until you consider that there's a decent chance you may drive off without what you actually ordered.