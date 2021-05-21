newsbreak-logo
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.95 million. NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching...

