PengolinCoin Price Down 41.2% Over Last Week (PGO)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Curio has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One Curio coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC on exchanges. Curio has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $216,675.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day.