Julio Jones Don’t Get No Respect

Following the firing of head coach Doug Pederson and the trade of quarterback Carson Wentz, it was evident that the Philadelphia Eagles were in line for a rebuild. A rebuild unlike the most recent that saw the team make one the greatest ‘worst to first’ jumps in the history of the NFL, as Philadelphia rode a massive wave of momentum to the first Super Bowl in franchise history. This rebuild however, is expected to be much different; much more patient, much more calculated, and most importantly much more collaborative. The selection of the coaching staff seemed to be quite methodical as the team interviewed ten head coaching candidates over the span of ten days, until Roseman and Lurie landed on what they project to be the best candidate. The candidate that they believe will lead Philadelphia back to the promise land and many years of success. Where few fans and media outlets will immediately point to the unconventional enthusiasm Sirianni brings to the job, proclaiming how ‘this excitement better translate to immediate success, of else.’ That narrative is best kept for your most recent social media outburst or 94.wip phone call.