Julio Jones Don't Get No Respect

By Fred Jolicoeur
Philadelphia Sports Nation
Philadelphia Sports Nation
 1 day ago
What seems to have been a headline for over a couple years now, Atlanta Falcons have made Julio Jones available for trade yet again. During this same span, Eagles fans are left pondering, “Is Jones worth signing?” Although last year would have been a better time to trade for Jones, I believe he deserves more than an instant “No”. Did we forget how much the Eagles paid Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson the last two years for next to no production? Since being drafted in 2011, there is only one season (2013) in which an Eagles receiver had more receiving yards than Jones . In that season, Jones only played five games due to injury and still finished with 580 yards. He surely would have surpassed Jackson’s 1,332 yards that year. Again, not saying now is the time to bring Jones in-house, but automatic dismissal is disrespectful.

