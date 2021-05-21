newsbreak-logo
Biden Administration Says It Can Raise $700 Billion If The IRS Targets Tax Cheats

By Derek Major
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 1 day ago
President Joe Biden wants to crack down on rich taxpayers hiding a big chunk of their income from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). President Biden wants to target rich tax cheats to help fund his American Families Plan, which will boost spending for early education, childcare, and paid leave. Underreported income by the wealthy is the biggest reason for the tax gap, the difference between the tax paid and the tax owed.

