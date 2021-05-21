Biden Administration Says It Can Raise $700 Billion If The IRS Targets Tax Cheats

President’s management Joe Biden It has proposed, through the Treasury Department, to its partners in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) a global corporate tax of at least 15%, on its partners inOrganization for Economic Cooperation and DevelopmentOrganization for Economic Cooperation and Development. However, the proportion is lower than the 21% that would have been thought to be proposed. 15% is considered a break-in, after which “more ambitious” efforts can be made. Moreover, the rate to stop the race could be “raised” to the lowest level in the past 30 years.