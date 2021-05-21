2550 E 10th Avenue Apache Junction, AZ 85119

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleListing provided courtesy of Presidential Realty, LLC. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Internet Data Exchange Program. Real estate listings held by IDX Brokerage firms other than Kenneth James Realty are marked with the Internet Data Exchange logo or the Internet Data Exchange thumbnail logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing IDX Brokers. This information is provided exclusively for personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.

www.kennethjamesrealty.com
Apache Junction, AZyourvalley.net

Sale of 978 E. Roosevelt St. topic of Apache Junction council executive session

The sale of city-owned residential property at 978 E. Roosevelt St. is one of two topics on the Apache Junction City Council’s May 17-18 closed-door executive sessions. The 2.37 acres, abandoned for several years, was often occupied by trespassers while the owners lived in Germany. The city removed nonconforming structures and trespassers with owner cooperation, and the owner, no longer wishing to deal with the parcel further, donated it to the municipality, according to city records.
Florence, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

New Circle K for Florence

Phoenix, Arizona – The Town of Florence is one of the oldest towns in Pinal County and is regarded as a National Historic District filled with historic buildings and its rich history. Just 61 miles southeast of Phoenix and a 15-minute drive from the next town over in San Tan...
Apache Junction, AZazbigmedia.com

Paragon Development Group buys 15.67 acres in Apache Junction for $3.1M

Paragon Development Group recently closed on the $3.1 million purchase of 15.67 acres in the Southeast Valley. The site, located on the NEC of West Southern Avenue and South Meridian Road in Apache Junction, Arizona, is slated to become Hampton Meridian, a new 195-unit luxury build-to-rent community. The new community will provide residents with convenient and direct access to US 60, and offers a low-maintenance, luxurious lifestyle in a gated and private community. Construction of the site is beginning immediately, with its first units expected to be available in March 2022.
Pinal County, AZtucson.com

Mine Tales: A thousand years of mining history in Pinal County

Mining has played a significant role in the history of Pinal County. Early mining dates back more than 1,000 years, as Native Americans mined chrysocolla using large diabase hammers for jewelry and trade. More concentrated and successful mining efforts followed, beginning with the Silver King Mine. It was discovered by...
Apache Junction, AZyourvalley.net

Hart: Chamber hosting Apache Junction ‘Shop Local’ program

The Apache Junction Area Chamber is rolling out the Shop Local program. Designed to help our local area businesses during the slower summer months, and to keep everyone shopping local, the promotion runs from May 1 to Oct. 31. This year there are 36 businesses participating including restaurants, services and...
Mesa, AZyourvalley.net

Mutual back-up ambulance services OK’d between Mesa, Superstition fire

Mesa Fire and Medical Department and Superstition Fire and Medical District, which covers Apache Junction and Gold Canyon, are finalizing an agreement to provide back-up ambulance services across …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to...
Maricopa, AZinmaricopa.com

Photos: Construction underway at Box Canyon shooting range

Construction has begun at the new shooting site in Box Canyon. Maricopa resident and InMaricopa.com reader Dan Becker sent up a drone recently to photograph the site, where some earth-moving equipment could be seen at work. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is expected to complete its buildout of the...
Pinal County, AZpinalcentral.com

Apache Trail Loop named one of most scenic drives in the country

APACHE JUNCTION — A historic travel route that runs partly through Pinal County has been named one of the most scenic drives in the country, and the top drive in Arizona. The Apache Trail Loop, which begins and ends in Apache Junction, was named on global travel site Big 7 Travel’s list of the 50 most scenic drives in the United States.
Apache Junction, AZyourvalley.net

NAI Horizon negotiates $2.34M sale of Apache Trail Marketplace

NAI Horizon recently represented JAM Apache Trail LLC in the $2.34 million disposition sale of Apache Trail Marketplace, 2430 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. NAI Horizon Executive Vice President Lane Neville and Senior Associate Logan Crum represented the seller. The buyer, Olivia Pearl LLC, was represented by Ghirardo Real Estate Group and Steve Ghirardo, according to a release.
yourvalley.net

Apache Junction seeks bids for dog park construction services

The city of Apache Junction is seeking bids for construction of the 2.6-acre off-leash dog park planned at the Pinal County complex at 575 N. Idaho Road. Sealed bids will be accepted until 10 a.m. May 12 at the city clerk’s office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., according to notices posted Tuesday at City Hall, the Apache Junction Public Library and the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center.