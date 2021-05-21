newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Albany mayor says new bike plan will also make city more walkable

WNYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbany Mayor Kathy Sheehan unveiled the new blueprint Friday for the city's new bike and pedestrian plan. The mayor says this will make the city more bike friendly, as well as more walkable. This new plan updates the one that has been in place since 2009. Learn about why Sheehan...

wnyt.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Sheehan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Blueprint#Mayor#Pedestrian Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Albany, NYTimes Union

Albany Common Council still debates police use of tear gas

ALBANY — Lily Mercogliano Easton awoke in horror as tear gas crept into her home in the dead of night last spring following a volatile night of activism that devolved into violence. The mist coated her bedroom and shrouded everything inside, including her sleeping six-year-old daughter. “I didn’t know that...
Albany County, NYTroy Record

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
Albany, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New York's marijuana law wipes the slate clean for many

Walking down Washington Avenue in Albany, Ashley Radliff is headed to an event to advocate for Good Cause Eviction. It’s one of several stops she’ll make this week as a community organizer for Vocal-NY. “It really is what it says. You need a good cause to evict somebody,” said Radliff,...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Coworking interest rises as some Capital Region offices remain closed

Coworking spaces are reemerging as one solution for vaccinated workers transitioning out of the pandemic who are eager to work somewhere other than their living room - but are unable to return to still-shuttered or reduced-staff offices. There is also demand for memberships from people who are interested in simply...
Albany, NYWRGB

Albany's Central Warehouse is an eyesore, what will it take to bring it up to code?

ALBANY (WRGB) — Driving down Interstate 787, you can’t miss the giant concrete eyesore that stands out on the Albany skyline, but its ugliness goes beyond the surface. “The condition from the exterior to the flaking paint to the walls crumbling to missing windows and then to the interior of the property with debris and unsecure openings, elevator shafts that are not secure pose a safety issue, a health issue to anybody that’s around the building,” said Joshua Gold, Senior Code Enforcement Inspector for the City of Albany.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Albany County, NYTimes Union

Do you want a doughnut with that vaccination, Albany County?

ALBANY — Albany County is going the sugar route to convince people to get vaccinated. County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday that Dunkin' has donated $10,000 so the county can give $5 gift cards to the doughnut shop to the first 2,000 people who get vaccinated at an upcoming clinic. Stay tuned for an update on the location of the clinic.
Albany, NYNY Daily News

Cuomo’s COVID book deal over $5 million, tax records show he made $3.59M in 2020

ALBANY — Gov. Cuomo will make more than $5 million for his controversial pandemic-themed book on leadership during the COVID crisis. The embattled governor was paid $3.1 million as part of his book deal in 2020 and donated $500,000 of his earnings to the United Way and vaccination efforts, his office said. He paid $1.5 million in taxes and incurred $117,000 in expenses, according to federal tax filings made public Monday.
Albany, NYthelcn.com

Borrello urges Department of Health guidance on county fair openings

State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, is urging action by New York State Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, to release guidance that will allow county fairs to open for their 2021 season. In a letter to Commissioner Zucker, Senator Borrello questioned why guidance was issued for the New...
Albany County, NYWNYT

McCoy reports 16 new Covid-19 cases in Albany County

There are 16 new cases of the coronavirus in Albany County since Saturday. There are now 131 active cases in the county, down from 133 yesterday. The five-day average for new daily positives remains at 21.6. Albany County has now reached 24,149 total positive cases to date. There were no...
Albany, NYBuffalo News

Cuomo's Covid pandemic book deal totaled $5.1 million

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s 2021 book deal on his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic totaled $5.1 million, according to his federal tax filings released to reporters on Monday. The governor’s book contract, which has been criticized by Republicans and Democrats, called for a $3.1 million payment in 2021...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Feed Albany hires first head chef, names new board members

ALBANY — Feed Albany, a relief program born in the days after the pandemic started that has provided more than 500,000 meals in 14 months, has hired its first full-time head chef as it prepares to move into a dedicated kitchen space of its own. Food previously was made by chefs donating their services in restaurant kitchens loaned to Feed Albany during down times a few day a week.
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.