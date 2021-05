NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center is looking for volunteers in one of their ongoing clinical treatment studies for adults with COVID-19. VUMC is just one of over 100 sites across the country conducting the "ACTIV-2" research that studies the safety and efficacy of medications to treat adults with COVID-19 who are not hospitalized. Researchers are also looking at how quickly treatment changes the amount of virus in the upper airway, which may play a role in reducing transmission of the virus.