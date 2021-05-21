newsbreak-logo
Wyoming Golfers Murdock And Coe-Kirkham Play At 2021 U.S. Open Final Qualifying Event In Dallas Monday

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter earning two of only five individual qualifying spots at the Walnut Creek Golf Preserve Local Qualifier in Westminster, Colo., on May 10, Wyoming’s John Murdock and Kirby Coe-Kirkham both advanced to the 2021 U.S. Open Final Qualifying round. They were both notified on May 19 that they have been assigned to play in the final qualifier in Dallas, Texas, at the Dallas Athletic Club on Monday, May 24.

Texas Football: Finebaum thinks Jimbo is a ‘safer bet’ than Sark

SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge jokes with Paul Finebaum about the rain hitting his bald head at Ayers Hall before the Alabama game Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Ut Bama 08. A big looming debate involves which head coach between the Texas football program and...