Wyoming Golfers Murdock And Coe-Kirkham Play At 2021 U.S. Open Final Qualifying Event In Dallas Monday
After earning two of only five individual qualifying spots at the Walnut Creek Golf Preserve Local Qualifier in Westminster, Colo., on May 10, Wyoming’s John Murdock and Kirby Coe-Kirkham both advanced to the 2021 U.S. Open Final Qualifying round. They were both notified on May 19 that they have been assigned to play in the final qualifier in Dallas, Texas, at the Dallas Athletic Club on Monday, May 24.myhits106.com