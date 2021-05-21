newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

‘A true hero’: Biden awards Medal of Honor to 94-year-old Korean War veteran

By Darlene Superville
Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - President Joe Biden awarded his first Medal of Honor on Wednesday to a retired colonel for acts of bravery during the Korean War. Biden bestowed the nation's most prestigious military honor on retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., who held Hill 205, a strategic position near Unsan, over two days in November 1950 while fighting off numerous attacks during the battle in which he endured multiple wounds.

www.fox32chicago.com
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Moon Jae In
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Medal Of Honor#Korean War#Vietnam War Veterans#Military Veterans#President Biden#The 75th#Latino#South Korean#Jr#U S Army Ranger Company#The White House#101st Airborne Division#Defense#Rangers#President Joe Biden#Awards#Bravery#Valor#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
MilitaryStars and Stripes

'Grandfather of the Rangers' credits his soldiers with earning Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON — Col. Ralph Puckett, the 94-year-old retired Army Ranger who will receive the Medal of Honor on Friday, is a fair and honest leader and humble man who has greatly influenced the men he commanded and countless other Rangers he’s mentored over the past seven decades, his friends and family said Thursday.
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Receives The Medal Of Honor

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Korean War Veteran, retired Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr. When Ralph was a 1st Lieutenant, he distinguished himself by acts of gallantry above and beyond the call of duty, while serving as the Commander, 8th U.S. Army Ranger Company during the period of November 25, and 26, 1950, in Korea. He served as courageous example and showed extraordinary leadership in battle during a daylight attack on an enemy hill, as he intentionally ran across an open area three times to draw enemy fire. This allowed the Army Rangers to locate and destroy the enemy positions and seize the hill. This is all according to a statement from the White House where Ralph was yesterday, along side President Biden and President Moon Jae-In of South Korea, as he received the Medal of Honor. Congratulations Ralph and THANK YOU for your service.
WorldNew York Post

Biden confuses job title of South Korean president after mixing up Netanyahu’s post

President Biden on Friday mistakenly called South Korean President Moon Jae-in a “prime minister” — one day after also botching the title of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden delivered the latest eyebrow-raising remark while presenting 94-year-old Korean War veteran Ralph Puckett with the Medal of Honor. “The people in...
MilitaryUnited States Army

Medal of Honor: Korean conflict hero led Rangers in battle for Hill 205

WASHINGTON -- Then-2nd Lt. Ralph Puckett Jr. had been finalizing his deployment preparations as a member of a replacement depot out of Camp Drake, Japan, when he heard his name echo through a nearby intercom system. Having volunteered to support the joint U.S. and U.N. mission during the Korean conflict...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

North Korean book of Kim summits omits South Korean President Moon Jae-in

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands in the border village of Panmunjom in 2018.Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/UPI. A North Korea-issued book of color photographs celebrating leader Kim Jong Un’s summits with world figures, which excludes South Korean President Moon Jae-in, is sparking controversy.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Analysis-S.Korea's COVID-19 vaccine shortages overshadow Moon-Biden summit

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s struggle to boost coronavirus vaccine supplies is threatening to overshadow President Moon Jae-in’s first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, with pressure mounting on Moon to secure more and faster deliveries of U.S.-made shots. Moon had hoped to use the Washington meeting next week as...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden cancels Trump’s planned ‘Garden of American Heroes’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday put the kibosh on his predecessor’s planned “National Garden of American Heroes” and revoked former President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at social media companies’ moderation policies and branding American foreign aid. In an executive order of his own, Biden abolished the...
WorldArkansas Online

S. Korean seeks revival of talks for North, U.S.

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea's leader said Monday that he'll use his upcoming summit with President Joe Biden to push to restart diplomacy with North Korea, saying that the U.S. has opted for a diplomatic, phased approach to resolve the nuclear crisis. The White House recently said officials completed...
U.S. Politicsfox44news.com

South’s Moon hopes to restart N. Korean diplomacy with Biden

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s leader said Monday he’ll use his upcoming summit with President Joe Biden to push to restart diplomacy with North Korea, saying that Biden favors a diplomatic, phased approach to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis. The White House recently said officials completed a...