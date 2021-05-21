newsbreak-logo
Seabrook, TX

Before and after: Couple's Seabrook home gets 'a good face-lift'

By Diane Cowen, Staff writer, Diane Cowen
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSharon Fritts Zeller and Rob Zeller moved to Seabrook a few years ago to be near their grandchildren, but the search for the right home wasn’t as easy as they’d thought. Nothing on the market was newer or updated, so they bought a 4,000-square-foot, Mediterranean-style stucco home built in 2002 and embarked on a two-phase remodeling project that covered the kitchen and four bathrooms. Not wanting to detract from the project’s budget, they lived there during construction, living upstairs during the downstairs work and then moving downstairs when work shifted to the second floor.

